2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive #JPDND18 Day 1: Check-In

Posted in Jp Dirt N Drive on March 24, 2018
Trenton McGee Writer
Photographers: Trenton McGee

It’s that time of year once again! Jeeps from all over the country descended on Fort McDowell and nearby Fountain Hills, Arizona, for the start of the third annual Jp Dirt ’N Drive, presented by Jeep. In case you don’t know, Dirt ’N Drive is an epic three-day trip organized by the staff at Jp Magazine that’s a creative way to make the annual pilgrimage to Moab and the largest trail ride event in the country: Easter Jeep Safari.

The previous two Dirt ’N Drives started in Las Vegas, but this year Editor Rick Péwé changed things up a bit and is kicking things off just outside Phoenix. Though roughly the same amount of miles from Moab as Vegas, beginning in Phoenix opens up route possibilities quite a bit and potentially takes participants through iconic areas including Monument Valley, Four Peaks, Meteor Crater, and many more. No one knows the exact route until the day before, when sponsor CartoTracks publishes the map for subsequent days. This leads to an air of mystery and adds adventure to the event, which is what off-road exploration is all about.

Today was check-in day, which meant that Jeeps from all over the country and even Canada trickled into the We-Ko-Pa Resort in order to check in for the sold-out event. Once through tech inspection and receiving swag from sponsors such as Warn, Rugged Radios, Bushwacker, J.W. Speaker, JKS Suspension, and of course Jeep, it was a day of relaxation and an opportunity to check things over on the Jeep, because the next three days are sure to involve a ton of dirt, rocks, sand, and more. The most direct route from the starting point to Moab is 479 miles, but that’s all boring asphalt. Rest assured, the Jp Magazine crew has a far more interesting way to get there. Stay tuned and be sure to check out our social media outlets as Dirt ’N Drive hits the dirt tomorrow!

