2009 Jeep JK Wrangler: Bumble Bee Jeep JK

Among the 70-plus Jeeps that joined us for the 2016 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep was a brightly colored yellow JK with black trim that quickly got tagged with the nickname “Bumble Bee.” Like the Bombus, Pedro Marcano’s stoutly built ’09 Jeep JK is not exactly aerodynamic (what Wrangler is), but it still manages to get around rather easily. That robust maneuverability is a direct result of the way it was built.

A pair of 44s and a Rock Krawler suspension system provided the JK with sturdy legs. Although Pedro kept the factory rear Dana JK 44, he replaced the Dana 30 front axle with a Dynatrac ProRock 44. Both axles are filled with 5.38 ARB air lockers and RCV axleshafts, and Adam’s Driveshafts built a set of beefy winders to drive the 44s. Power Stop Z36 disc brake upgrades sit on the ends of both 44s, and a TeraFlex master cylinder delivers the extra kick the calipers need to clamp down on those discs.

Rock Krawler’s 5.5 X-Factor Long Arm kit, Fox 2.0 reservoir shocks front and rear, and TeraFlex SpeedBumps at all four corners help control and make room for the 38-inch Goodyear MTR Kevlar tires and 17-inch Pro Comp wheels. A PSC hydraulic steering system makes sure the big meats are pointed exactly where Pedro wants them to go.

The factory engine, auto trans, and transfer case remain. However, the 3.8L V-6 received an Airaid cold-air intake system, Omix-ADA short tube headers, and a Magnaflow exhaust to help make more power. Other engine upgrades include a 72mm throttle body and a DiabloSport programmer. A dual-battery system that cradles twin YellowTop Optimas rounds out the engine bay mods.

Bumble Bee’s body was armored up too. Poison Spyder rock rails, Rock Hard 4x4 skidplates, a Smittybilt XRC rear bumper/tire carrier, and a Smittybilt SRC front stinger bumper fend off intruding terrain. A Rock Hard 4x4 rollcage helps keep passengers safe and secure. A Smittybilt XRC 10 winch is perched on the front bumper, just in case the Bumble Bee needs to help a friend; and there are Truck-Lite LED headlights, as well as nine Rigid Industries LED lights sprinkled about the body to make sure night runs seem like noon.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: ’09 Jeep JK Wrangler

Engine: 3.8L Pentastar V-6

Transmission: 42RLE 4-speed automatic

Transfer Case: NV241 Command-Trac

Suspension: Rock Krawler 5 1/2-inch suspension lift, Fox 2.0 reservoir shocks, TeraFlex SpeedBumps

Axles: Dynatrac ProRock 44, 5.38 ARB air locker, RCV ’shafts (front); Dana JK 44, 5.38 ARB air locker, RCV ’shafts (rear)

Wheels: 17-inch Pro Comp

Tires: 38-inch Goodyear MTR Kevlar