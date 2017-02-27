Bestop Sponsoring 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive in April

Brett T. Evans

Jp magazine is happy to announce that Bestop will join the 2017 Dirt ’N Drive as the Official Jeep Soft Top. The company will join in the festivities that kick off Thursday, April 6 in Las Vegas, continuing with a 100-strong caravan of Jeep enthusiasts to Moab, Utah. Dirt ‘N Drive, which officially ends on Sunday, April 9, dovetails nicely into the 51st Easter Jeep Safari, the massive off-roading event beginning that same day.

"Events like the Jp Dirt ’N Drive are like family reunions for the Jeep community," said Bestop Director of Marketing Garett Graubins. "Bestop is devoted to developing the best soft tops in the market for Jeep enthusiasts and we are excited to be a part of an incredible event that celebrates the Jeep lifestyle."

Bestop will display many of its newest and most popular products, including the Trektop NX Glide. The company will also offer event apparel and provide information on its other products at each stop along the way. Bestop National Sales Director Jim Chick and Social Media Manager Cassie Hughes will lead the caravan into Moab Sunday morning, before the barbecue dinner hosted by Jeep that evening.

Keep tabs on Jp Dirt ’N Drive by watching this space, and if you see us on the road to Moab, be sure to give us a wave!