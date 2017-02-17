Update: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive

When we began planning the first Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep, we had to limit attendance to 100 Jeeps for a variety of reasons. We expected to get a couple dozen to join us on multi-day driving adventure to Moab, Utah in 2016, but ended up with 73 Jeeps signed up that year. We were blown away. This year, we have already registered our maximum allowable participating vehicles–100 Jeeps! That means, unfortunately, that registration for the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep is closed.

But don’t despair. You can still be a part of the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep through virtual reality. Well, what we mean is that if you stay tuned to our website fourwheeler.com/jp-magazine/, and our social media channels facebook.com/jpmag/, twitter.com/jpmagazine and instagram.com/jpmagazine/ you can watch the entire four-day Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep adventure from April 6th to April 9th as we explore the backroads, byways, and trails between Las Vegas, Nevada, and Moab, Utah!