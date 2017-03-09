Jeep Offers Last Spot For 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive To One Lucky Person

We’re sure you saw the previous announcement that registration for the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep was closed. Well, sort of. Presenting sponsor, Jeep (FCA) offered up one of its spots of the 100 allowable vehicles in the three-day off-road adventure event so that some lucky person who wasn’t already confirmed could go. How cool is that?

So keep a keen eye on your e-mail inbox! One lucky person will be notified in the next couple of weeks that they have been given that spot in the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep that starts in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 6th and ends in Moab, Utah, on April 9th, just in time for the beginning of Easter Jeep Safari week. We’ll see you there!