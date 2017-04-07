Click for Coverage
PHOTO GALLERY (190)

Read the Article:

2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive Begins!

Posted in Jp Dirt N Drive: 2017 on April 7, 2017 Comment (0)
Stuart A. Bourdon Technical Editor, Jp Magazine

It has begun! The first day of the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep started in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, April 6th. The fantastic four-day four-wheeling adventure that is Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep saw its first day begin at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall. It was registration day, and 100 Jeeps and their owners gathered in the gigantic parking lot in front of Sam’s Town to go through tech inspection and final registration. The day was also spent checking out other participant’s Jeeps, making last-minute mechanical tweaks to their own rigs, and getting ready for the next three days of off- and on-road trekking through the deserts and mountains of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah, on route to Moab, Utah to join the thousands of other off-road fanatics for the week-long Annual Easter Jeep Safari, now in its 51st year.

In addition to the informal Jeep show and celebration of all things Jeep, Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants were treated to swag from Jp Magazine and event sponsors such as Jeep, Warn, Bushwacker, Bestop, General Tire, Tom Woods Custom Drive Shafts, Rampage, and Magellan while checking out new products from these sponsors during the registration-day festivities. Check out the mega-gallery of photos below of Day 1: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep. Stay tuned for all the trail action of the days ahead!

