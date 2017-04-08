Click for Coverage
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter

PHOTO GALLERY (147)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Day 2: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive Hits The Trail!

Posted in Jp Dirt N Drive: 2017 on April 8, 2017 Comment (0)
Share this
Stuart A. Bourdon Technical Editor, Jp Magazine

After a busy day of final registration, tech inspection, checking out other participant’s Jeeps, and getting their own rigs ready for the first trail day of the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep, the hundreds of participants left Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, early in the morning on Friday, April 7th. A line of 100 Jeeps stretched for miles as they headed out to the desert and mountains of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah, with the Jp Magazine staff for the first of three days of off- and on-road adventure.

Their first stop was in Logandale, Nevada, to join members of the Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers, who guided the Jp Dirt ‘N Drive participants on five different off-road routes through the red rock mountains in the nearby Logandale Trail System. Then it was off to Mesquite, Nevada, to hop on the 80-mile trail over Black Rock Mountain and down into St. George, Utah for the night.

The 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants is also supported by event sponsors such as Jeep, Warn, Bushwacker, Bestop, General Tire, Tom Woods Custom Drive Shafts, Rampage, and Magellan during the four days of festivities. Check out the mega-gallery of photos below of Day 2: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep.

PhotosView Slideshow
day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 147 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 146 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 144 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 143 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 142 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 141 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 140 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 139 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 138 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 137 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 136 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 135 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 134 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 133 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 132 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 131 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 130 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 129 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 128 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 127 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 126 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 125 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 124 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 122 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 121 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 120 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 119 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 118 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 117 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 116 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 115 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 114 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 113 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 112 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 111 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 110 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 109 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 108 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 107 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 106 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 105 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 104 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 103 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 102 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 101 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 100 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 99 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 98 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 97 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 96 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 95 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 94 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 93 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 92 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 91 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 90 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 89 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 88 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 87 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 86 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 85 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 84 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 83 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 82 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 81 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 80 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 79 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 78 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 77 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 76 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 75 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 74 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 73 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 72 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 71 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 70 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 69 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 68 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 67 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 65 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 64 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 63 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 62 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 61 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 60 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 59 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 58 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 57 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 56 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 55 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 54 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 53 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 52 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 51 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 50 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 49 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 48 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 47 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 46 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 45 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 44 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 43 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 42 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 41 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 40 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 39 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 38 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 37 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 36 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 35 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 34 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 32 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 31 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 30 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 29 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 28 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 27 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 26 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 25 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 24 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 23 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 22 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 21 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 20 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 19 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 18 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 17 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 16 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 15 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 14 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 13 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 12 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 11 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 10 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 9 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 8 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 7 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 6 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 5 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 4 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 3 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 2 day 2 jp dirt n drive 2017 1

Comments

Presenting Sponsor

Official Sponsors

Donating Proceeds

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results