Day 2: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive Hits The Trail!

After a busy day of final registration, tech inspection, checking out other participant’s Jeeps, and getting their own rigs ready for the first trail day of the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep, the hundreds of participants left Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, early in the morning on Friday, April 7th. A line of 100 Jeeps stretched for miles as they headed out to the desert and mountains of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah, with the Jp Magazine staff for the first of three days of off- and on-road adventure.

Their first stop was in Logandale, Nevada, to join members of the Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers, who guided the Jp Dirt ‘N Drive participants on five different off-road routes through the red rock mountains in the nearby Logandale Trail System. Then it was off to Mesquite, Nevada, to hop on the 80-mile trail over Black Rock Mountain and down into St. George, Utah for the night.

The 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants is also supported by event sponsors such as Jeep, Warn, Bushwacker, Bestop, General Tire, Tom Woods Custom Drive Shafts, Rampage, and Magellan during the four days of festivities. Check out the mega-gallery of photos below of Day 2: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep.