Click for Coverage
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter

PHOTO GALLERY (82)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Day 3: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive Plays In The Sand!

Posted in Jp Dirt N Drive: 2017 on April 9, 2017 Comment (0)
Share this
Stuart A. Bourdon Technical Editor, Jp Magazine

Our first real trail day saw 100 Jeeps and a few hundred Jeep enthusiasts join members of the Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers, who guided the Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants on five different off-road routes through the red rock mountains in the nearby Logandale Trail System. We overnighted in St. George, Utah, and early the next morning hit the trail again.

The third day of our four-day off-road adventure began by spending the morning and early afternoon playing in one of the country’s most beautiful and challenging off-road arenas, the sand dunes and red rock canyons of Sand Hollow State Park, near Hurricane, Utah. With the guidance of Red Desert Off-Road and Eminence Off-Road, both located in St. George, Utah, and the assistance of Dixie Four Wheel Drive in St. George, Utah, we were again split up into small groups to enjoy the trails and sand dunes of Sand Hollow State Park. There was some carnage, but nothing that couldn’t be walked away from and fixed later that day. After Sand Hollow State Park, the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants cruised back on to the highway, and then covered nearly 200 miles over a combination of dirt and pavement roads on the way to overnight stop in Torrey, Utah. Tomorrow, we head to Moab, Utah.

The 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants are also supported by event sponsors such as Jeep, Warn, Bushwacker, Bestop, General Tire, Tom Woods Custom Drive Shafts, Rampage, and Magellan during the four days of festivities. Check out the mega-gallery of photos below of Day 3: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep.

PhotosView Slideshow
004 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 005 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 006 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 007 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 008 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 009 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 010 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 011 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 012 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 013 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 014 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 015 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 016 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 017 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 018 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 019 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 020 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 021 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 022 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 023 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 024 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 025 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 026 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 027 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 028 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 029 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 030 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 031 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 032 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 033 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 034 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 035 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 036 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 037 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 038 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 039 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 040 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 041 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 042 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 043 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 044 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 045 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 046 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 047 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 048 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 049 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 050 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 051 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 052 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 053 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 054 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 055 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 056 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 057 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 058 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 059 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 060 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 061 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 062 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 063 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 064 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 065 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 066 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 067 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 068 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 069 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 070 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 071 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 072 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 073 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 074 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 075 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 076 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 077 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 078 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 079 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 080 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 081 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3 082 jeep jp dirt n drive 2017 day 3

Comments

Presenting Sponsor

Official Sponsors

Donating Proceeds

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results