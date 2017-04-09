Day 3: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive Plays In The Sand!

Our first real trail day saw 100 Jeeps and a few hundred Jeep enthusiasts join members of the Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers, who guided the Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants on five different off-road routes through the red rock mountains in the nearby Logandale Trail System. We overnighted in St. George, Utah, and early the next morning hit the trail again.

The third day of our four-day off-road adventure began by spending the morning and early afternoon playing in one of the country’s most beautiful and challenging off-road arenas, the sand dunes and red rock canyons of Sand Hollow State Park, near Hurricane, Utah. With the guidance of Red Desert Off-Road and Eminence Off-Road, both located in St. George, Utah, and the assistance of Dixie Four Wheel Drive in St. George, Utah, we were again split up into small groups to enjoy the trails and sand dunes of Sand Hollow State Park. There was some carnage, but nothing that couldn’t be walked away from and fixed later that day. After Sand Hollow State Park, the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants cruised back on to the highway, and then covered nearly 200 miles over a combination of dirt and pavement roads on the way to overnight stop in Torrey, Utah. Tomorrow, we head to Moab, Utah.

The 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants are also supported by event sponsors such as Jeep, Warn, Bushwacker, Bestop, General Tire, Tom Woods Custom Drive Shafts, Rampage, and Magellan during the four days of festivities. Check out the mega-gallery of photos below of Day 3: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep.