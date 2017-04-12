Click for Coverage
Read the Article:

Day 4: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive heads to Moab!

Posted in Jp Dirt N Drive: 2017 on April 12, 2017 Comment (0)
Stuart A. Bourdon Technical Editor, Jp Magazine

The first three days of the 2017 Jp Dirt N’ Drive presented by Jeep saw the Jp staff and 100 participant’s Jeeps get together for an impromptu Jeep show at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on day one; four-wheeling on the Logandale, Nevada area off-road trail system a day two; and playing on the red-rock and orange-sand trails of Sand Hollow State Park, near St. George, Utah, on day three.

However, nothing prepared the participants of the 2017 Jp Dirt N’ Drive presented by Jeep for the dirt-road cruise through some of the most spectacular scenery in America¬–the Cathedral Valley of Capitol Reef National Park, near Torrey, Utah. Cathedral Valley is home to incredible red rock cliffs, and sandstone spires resembling gothic cathedrals that reach to the sky and have names such as Temple of the Sun and Temple of the Moon. We crossed the Fremont River, traveled through Cathedral Valley, and saw wondrous geologic phenomenon such as the Glass Mountain. A large selenite (gypsum crystals) plug that sparkles like a crystal chandelier, Glass Mountain was formed by water flowing through the Entrada Sandstone for millions of years.

After the dirt-road journey through spectacular Cathedral Valley, we jumped back on to the highway and headed for Moab, Utah, where everyone met up for the delicious BBQ dinner and reception at the Canyonlands by Night event center. 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants were treated to an all-you-can-eat dinner, refreshments, and a raffle during which dozens of prizes ranging from jackets and tool kits to parts and accessories for Jeeps (including a Jeep Wrangler JK grille signed by the Jeep engineering and marketing staff) went to lucky raffle winners. But no one walked away empty handed–everybody received t-shirts, hats, and other cool swag during the final night of the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep. Best of all, everyone had fun, and it was a great trip!

The 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep participants is also supported by event sponsors such as Jeep, Warn, Bushwacker, Bestop, General Tire, Tom Woods Custom Drive Shafts, Rampage, and Magellan during the four days of festivities. Check out the mega-gallery of photos below of Day 4: 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep. If you want to be a part of the 2018 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive adventure, stay tuned to jpmagazine.com for all the details and your chance to register.

