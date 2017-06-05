2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive Rocks and Rolls, Part 2

Photographers: Trenton McGeeJake HeadleeTraci Clark

Our first real trail day of the four-day 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep saw slightly more than 100 Jeeps and a few hundred Jeep enthusiasts guided along a choice of five different off-road trails through the red rock mountains in the nearby Logandale Trail System by the Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers. Logandale is just over an hour’s drive north up Interstate 15 from Las Vegas. After a handful of hours exploring those trails we then navigated our way through the town of Mesquite, Nevada and into the mountains and high-desert plains of the Arizona “Strip” on our way to St. George, Utah, where we overnighted and prepared for an early morning start before hitting the trail again. If you missed the full story of Part 1: 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive, check it out http://www.fourwheeler.com/jp-dirt-n-drive/2017/1705-2017-jp-dirt-n-drive-part-1/.

Day 3: Challenging Red Rock Jeeping

The third day of our four-day off-road adventure began by spending the morning and early afternoon playing in one of the country’s most beautiful and challenging off-road arenas, the dunes and canyons of Sand Mountain ORVA, immediately south of Sand Hollow State Park, near St. George, Utah. With the guidance of Red Desert Off-Road, Eminence Off-Road, Dixie Four Wheel Drive, and the Desert Roads And Trails Society, all located in St. George, Utah, we were again split up into small groups to enjoy the trails and sand dunes of Sand Mountain.

Sand Mountain turned out to be a truly amazing place to go four-wheeling. Around 200 million years ago, this area was a sea of sand covering parts of Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado. Over time, the sand was buried by other soils and rock, and turned to sandstone. Uplift and erosion later exposed the sandstone, and weathering and erosion created the sand dunes. Today, sand dunes blow across ancient, “petrified” dunes of Navajo Sandstone and provide a number of established and marked trails, as well as large expanses of sand to play on for hours. Everyone had a great time, and although there was some carnage, it was nothing that couldn’t be walked away from and fixed later that day.

After Sand Mountain, the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep participants cruised Interstate 15 to Cedar City. From there, traveling over a combination of Highways 14, 12, 62, and 24, with multiple small paved and dirt roads in between, our merry band of Jeeps covered nearly 200 miles on the way to our overnight stop in Torrey, Utah. Along the way were dozens of points of interest, unending gorgeous scenery, and plenty of “poker run” photo spots to be taken in.

Day 4: Spectacular Scenic Route To Moab

The previous day had been spent playing on the challenging red-rock trails and sand dunes of Sand Mountain ORVA, near St. George, Utah, before cruising a combination of scenic highways, byways and dirt roads on our way to Torrey. However, nothing prepared the participants of the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep for the dirt-road cruise through some of the most spectacular scenery in America¬—the Cathedral Valley of Capitol Reef National Park.

Cathedral Valley is home to incredible red rock cliffs and towering sandstone spires resembling gothic cathedrals with names such as Temple of the Sun and Temple of the Moon. After a few miles of highway travel from Torrey, we turned onto a dirt road and soon crossed the Fremont River on our way toward Cathedral Valley, in which we saw many wondrous geologic phenomena, one of which was Glass Mountain. A large selenite (gypsum crystals) plug that sparkles like a crystal chandelier, the Glass Mountain formation was created by water flowing through the valley’s Entrada Sandstone for millions of years.

After the dirt-road journey through spectacular Cathedral Valley, which included even more poker run photo spots, we jumped back on to the highway and headed for Moab, Utah, where everyone met up for the delicious BBQ dinner and reception at the Canyonlands by Night event center. The 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep participants were treated to an all-you-can-eat dinner, refreshments, and a raffle during which dozens of prizes ranging from jackets and tool kits to parts and accessories for Jeeps (including a Jeep Wrangler JK grille signed by the Jeep engineering and marketing staff) went to lucky raffle winners. Participants’ poker hands were also tallied, and the winner received a very special prize—free registration for the 2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive. No one walked away empty handed though, as everybody received t-shirts, hats, and other cool swag during the final night of the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep. Best of all, everyone had fun and it was a great trip!

The 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep was supported by event sponsors such as Jeep, Warn, Bushwacker, Bestop, General Tire, Tom Woods Custom Drive Shafts, Rampage, and Magellan during the four days of festivities. Check out the mega-gallery of photos below Days 3 and 4 of the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep. If you want to be a part of the 2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive adventure, stay tuned to jpmagazine.com for all the details and your chance to register.