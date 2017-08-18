Father and Son Flatties: Best in Show, 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive

Traci Clark

During the trip from Las Vegas to Moab we got to know the “Qualls Boys.” You’ve heard the saying: the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree; and sometimes that isn’t always a flattering statement, but in this case, we mean it with all due respect. Randy and Carson Qualls, father and son from Franklin, North Carolina, brought a pair of 1947 CJ-2As out to Las Vegas for the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep. Both vehicles were skillfully built to handle any trail and the endless pavement miles they encountered on the trip.

Both flatties tackled some of the harder trails offered in Logandale and at Sand Hollow during the Dirt ’N Drive. Slick rock, sand, and ledges were handled with ease. During pavement sections they ran comfortably at highway speeds and exhibited amazing road manners. We hope they apply next year so we can spend more time with the Qualls Boys and their vintage machines.

The Tree: Randy Qualls

This Acid Rain Yellow beauty sits on a custom-built frame with an 89-inch wheelbase. The body has been stretched 7 1/2 inches through the center and 3 inches in front. Take note of the wider door opening.

Under the hood is a 1993 Chevrolet 4.3L Vortec V-6 with a 4L60E automatic transmission and an NP231 transfer case. Custom 4-link suspension, 4-inch Rubicon Express coil springs, Bilstein shocks, and a Currie Antirock system give it the right amount of lift and flex for any trail. Dana 44 front and rear axles, 4-wheel disc brakes, 5.38 gears, and ARB Lockers on both ends make this a dream machine on tough obstacles. BFG 37x12.50R17 Krawler TA/KX tires mounted on Allied Rock-a-thon steel beadlocks stick to the slick rock and glide through the sand.

Interior and exterior modifications include Pro Comp AutoMeter gauges, Mastercraft seats, G-Force 5 point harnesses, and Channel front bumper with an 8000 CSI Brute series winch. The frame-mounted rollcage is 1 7/8 OD x 3/16-inch wall tubing with a 3/16-inch-thick aluminum sheet over the top to provide some shade and a small amount of protection during heavy downpours.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 1947 CJ-2A

Engine: Chevrolet 4.3L Vortec V-6

Transmission: 4L60E automatic

Transfer Case: NP231

Suspension: Custom 4-link, 4-inch Rubicon Express coil lift, Currie Antirock, Bilstein shocks

Axles: Dana 44, 5.38 gears, ARB Air Locker (front); Dana 44, 5.38 gears, ARB Air Locker (rear)

Tires: 37x12.50R17 BFG Krawler TA/KX

Wheels: 17x8.5 Allied Rock-a-thon RT81 Rock 8 Steel beadlocks

The Apple: Carson Qualls

Eighteen-year-old Carson inherited his love of flatfenders from his dad. His OD Green 1947 2A is one of two in his collection so far. This one sits on a slightly widened and boxed 1975 CJ-5 frame with an 87-inch wheelbase. Dana 44 front and rear axles from a 1978 Jeep Wagoneer allow for a wider stance and lower center of gravity; both axles are equipped with 5.38 gears and Detroit Lockers. The front axle has Warn 30-spline axleshafts, while the rear boasts Moser Engineering 30-spline axleshafts. Four-wheel-disc brakes provide stopping power. Rancho 5000 shocks, Jeep YJ Wrangler rear leaf spring packs, and reverse shackles on each end give it the right amount of lift to clear the 37x12.50R17 Pitbull Rockers on 17x8 Rock-a-thon steel beadlock wheels.

Spinning under the hood you’ll find a 1998 Chevrolet 4.3L Vortec V-6 backed by an SM465 4-speed manual transmission and a Dana 18 transfer case with a 3.15:1 TeraFlex TeraLow kit. A Lakewood hydraulic clutch and Tom Wood’s driveshafts complete the drivetrain upgrades. Helping steer those beefy tires down the road is a PSC hydraulic assist with hardened double links. This little flattie is surprisingly smooth on and off the trail.

Interior and exterior goodies include racing buckets, G-Force 5 point harnesses, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and a Ramsey Patriot 9500 winch. Carson’s frame-mounted rollcage is 2-inch OD x 3/16-inch wall tubing, with a 3/16-inch-thick aluminum sheet serving as the roof.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 1947 CJ-2A

Engine: Chevrolet 4.3L Vortec V-6

Transmission: SM465 4-speed manual

Transfer Case: Dana 18 with a 3.15:1 TeraLow conversion

Suspension: Jeep YJ Wrangler rear leaf spring packs front and rear with reverse shackles and Rancho 5000 shocks

Axles: 1978 Jeep Wagoneer Dana 44, 5.38 gears, Detroit Locker (front); 1978 Jeep Wagoneer Dana 44, 5.38 gears, Detroit Locker (rear)

Tires: 37x12.50R17 Pitbull Rockers

Wheels: 17x8 Allied Rock-a-thon RT81 Rock 8 Steel beadlocks