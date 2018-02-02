Click for Coverage
2018 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive Begins March 22

Posted in Jp Dirt N Drive: 2018 on February 2, 2018
Stuart A. Bourdon Technical Editor, Jp Magazine
Contributors: Traci Clark

Stop what ever you’re doing and watch this video of last year’s Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep. For the next few minutes just look at all the good times you missed if you weren’t there. This year our all-Jeep four-day adventure begins in the Phoenix, Arizona, area on Thursday, March 22, and gets you to Moab, Utah, for the Jp Dirt ‘N Drive BBQ Party and Raffle and the start of Easter Jeep Safari week on Sunday, March 25. Sponsors such as Warn, JKS, J.W. Speaker, and Rugged Radio have also signed on for the 2018 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep.

Now don’t waste any time getting your application in for the 2018 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep. In your application, we must have some basic information about your Jeep in order to issue your exclusive registration code for the 2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep. We will need its make, model, and year; and it must be four-wheel-drive, as well as street legal, and currently registered, licensed, and insured. Mandatory safety and recovery equipment required include a VHF radio, a recovery rope, properly secured tow hooks front and rear (drawbars, receiver hitches, or bumpers with clevis or D-rings are acceptable), fire extinguisher, fullsize spare, and a roll bar (if it’s an open or soft top) to be eligible for the adventure.

Send us a photo of your Jeep and tell us exactly how your Jeep is outfitted for off-road travel (we can’t send back your exclusive registration code without this complete information) to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com so you can secure your spot as soon as “official event registration” opens for the 2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive. Get your application in now, as registration will soon be announced. Keep an eye on jpmagazine.com, jpmag on Facebook, @jpmagazine on Instagram, and fourwheeler.com for daily updates.

