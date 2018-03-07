Free Spot Open For 2018 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive!

Register now for the 2018 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep and you have the chance to get in free! Jeep, the presenting sponsor for the 2018 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive has once again offered up one of its reserved slots to one lucky participant. Get your application in now and you have the opportunity to get your registration fee waived.

In your application, we must have some basic information on your Jeep in order to issue your exclusive registration code for the 2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive. We will need its make, model, and year; and it must be four-wheel-drive, as well as street legal, and currently registered, licensed, and insured. Mandatory safety and recovery equipment required are a VHF radio, a recovery rope, properly secured tow hooks front and rear (drawbars, receiver hitches, or bumpers with clevis or D-rings are acceptable), fire extinguisher, fullsize spare, and a roll bar (if it’s an open or soft top) to be eligible for the adventure. Send us a photo of your Jeep and tell us exactly how your Jeep is outfitted for off-road travel (we can’t send back your exclusive registration code without this complete information) to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com so you can secure your spot for the 2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive. Keep an eye on jpmagazine.com, jpmag on Facebook, jpmagazine on Instagram, and fourwheeler.com for daily updates.

Registration for the 2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive is open to any Jeep-brand vehicle, however, Jeeps with advertising or stickers slathered across them will not be allowed as a courtesy to our Dirt ‘N Drive sponsors. There will be a planned route with scenic highlights and off-road challenges, and all posted legal limits will be observed, but you don’t have to follow the leader. You can set your own daily schedule–just as long as you attend all morning drivers meetings and check in with us at the end of every day for safety reasons. The $125 registration fee includes entry of one Jeep, driver, and copilot for all three days, two entries to the BBQ in Moab, two Jp Dirt N’ Drive t-shirts per registered person, and one goody bag. Each additional passenger is $25, three (3) passengers maximum. We will have discount codes for all hotels, but participants are responsible for all fuel, lodging, and food. This year’s adventure begins in the Phoenix, Arizona area on Thursday, March 22, and arrives in Moab, Utah, on Sunday evening March 25, 2018 (just in time to begin Easter Jeep Safari week) for the complimentary BBQ Party and Raffle hosted by Jp Magazine.