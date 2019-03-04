Classic Willys: 1966 CJ-5 Tuxedo Park

Classic Willys: 1966 CJ-5 Tuxedo ParkPosted in Jp Dirt N Drive: 2018 on March 4, 2019
When Lynn Hunter from Shoshone, Idaho, applied for the 2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive Presented by Jeep, he knew this could be the adventure he and his son were looking for. They spent a little over 12 years rebuilding this beautiful 1966 Willys CJ-5 Tuxedo Park, and now it was time to enjoy it. Lynn applied for Dirt ’N Drive not knowing where the starting location was going to be, as we keep that a secret.
We invited them and informed Lynn that we kicked off the event just south of Phoenix, Arizona, roughly 1,000 miles from his home base just north of Twin Falls. This may not seem like a big deal to most folks—just roll it on the trailer and head south—but the Hunters wanted an adventure. Lynn had done a couple of lengthy road trips of a couple hundred miles in it, and it performed well, but this would be a test for the stock Jeep. Its only upgrades were a 2-inch lift, 31-inch-tall tires, and an electronic ignition. They planned to put the little F134 four-cylinder engine through its paces—cold weather, elevation changes, and then into the desert heat. And all that just got them to the starting location for Dirt ’N Drive. There was another 700 miles to get to Moab through unknown territory.
The Hunters arrived a little road weary, but with huge smiles on their faces and full confidence in their trusty Jeep. She may not get there very fast or pass many gas stations without stopping, but she gets there. Over the course of the trip to Moab, this little gem handled the terrain like a champ. The 5.38 gears and the 25 percent Warn overdrive unit helped keep the forward momentum on the long climb up the Mogollon Rim in Arizona. There was never a hesitation or an “I think I can.” This little Jeep did it! They held their own and arrived in Moab right along with the rest of the pack. We hope this was just the start of many more grand adventures for the Hunters and their trusty Tuxedo Park!
Hard FactsVehicle: 1966 Willys CJ-5 Tuxedo Park
Engine: F134 four-cylinder
Transmission: T-90 side shift w/ Warn 25-percent overdrive (OEM option)
Transfer Case: Dana 18 w/ 2.46 low range
Suspension: Rough Country 2-inch spring lift w/ 1-inch body lift
Axles: Stock Dana 27 w/ 5.38 gears (front); Stock Dana 44 w/ 5.38 gears (rear)
Wheels: 8x15 black steel
Tires: 31x10.50R15 Maxxis Bighorn