Classic Willys: 1966 CJ-5 Tuxedo Park

Traci Clark

When Lynn Hunter from Shoshone, Idaho, applied for the 2018 Jp Dirt ’N Drive Presented by Jeep, he knew this could be the adventure he and his son were looking for. They spent a little over 12 years rebuilding this beautiful 1966 Willys CJ-5 Tuxedo Park, and now it was time to enjoy it. Lynn applied for Dirt ’N Drive not knowing where the starting location was going to be, as we keep that a secret.

We invited them and informed Lynn that we kicked off the event just south of Phoenix, Arizona, roughly 1,000 miles from his home base just north of Twin Falls. This may not seem like a big deal to most folks—just roll it on the trailer and head south—but the Hunters wanted an adventure. Lynn had done a couple of lengthy road trips of a couple hundred miles in it, and it performed well, but this would be a test for the stock Jeep. Its only upgrades were a 2-inch lift, 31-inch-tall tires, and an electronic ignition. They planned to put the little F134 four-cylinder engine through its paces—cold weather, elevation changes, and then into the desert heat. And all that just got them to the starting location for Dirt ’N Drive. There was another 700 miles to get to Moab through unknown territory.

The Hunters arrived a little road weary, but with huge smiles on their faces and full confidence in their trusty Jeep. She may not get there very fast or pass many gas stations without stopping, but she gets there. Over the course of the trip to Moab, this little gem handled the terrain like a champ. The 5.38 gears and the 25 percent Warn overdrive unit helped keep the forward momentum on the long climb up the Mogollon Rim in Arizona. There was never a hesitation or an “I think I can.” This little Jeep did it! They held their own and arrived in Moab right along with the rest of the pack. We hope this was just the start of many more grand adventures for the Hunters and their trusty Tuxedo Park!

The front axle is the stock Dana 27 with 5.38 gears, an open differential, and 10-inch drum brakes. Two-inch Rough Country lift springs provide a little more ground clearance and improve the ride on this 81-inch-wheelbase Jeep.

The stock Dana 44 rear axle sports 5.38 gears, no locker, 10-inch drum brakes, and 2-inch Rough Country leaf springs. Lynn also added a 1-inch body lift.

Lynn rebuilt the T-90 side-shift transmission and Dana 18 transfer case. The Jeep is also equipped with a 25 percent Warn overdrive unit that was an OEM option in 1966.

Under the hood is the F134 Hurricane four-cylinder engine. This engine produces 75 hp. They did a Pertronix electronic ignition conversion prior to Dirt ’N Drive, which was helpful on the long road trip.

The gauges are stock, but the oil and amp gauges have been replaced with Stewart Warner gauges. The Willys uses a column shift and has the one-third/two-third–split bench front seat.

Lynn opted for slightly more aggressive tires—31x10.50R15 Maxxis Bighorns mounted on basic 8x15 black steel wheels.

Decked out in President Red and sporting all the Tuxedo Park chrome trim and accents, this Jeep looks as good as it performs.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 1966 Willys CJ-5 Tuxedo ParkEngine: F134 four-cylinderTransmission: T-90 side shift w/ Warn 25-percent overdrive (OEM option)Transfer Case: Dana 18 w/ 2.46 low rangeSuspension: Rough Country 2-inch spring lift w/ 1-inch body liftAxles: Stock Dana 27 w/ 5.38 gears (front); Stock Dana 44 w/ 5.38 gears (rear)Wheels: 8x15 black steelTires: 31x10.50R15 Maxxis Bighorn