2019 Jp Dirt N’ Drive Full

Posted in Jp Dirt N Drive: 2019 on January 29, 2019
Jp Staff

It’s overwhelming to see the excitement created by Jp Dirt ‘N Drive, and we thank all those Jp readers who sent in their application information and photos for review. We received so many applications for 2019 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive that they just about crashed our email system. Taking each applicant in the order in which they were received, the selection process took days. Applicants who have been selected and those placed on the waiting list will soon receive notification via e-mail.

