Dirt ‘N Drive Recap Day 4

Trenton McGee

Photographers: Jp Magazine Staff

All good things must come to an end, and so it goes for the 2019 JP Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep. Participants awoke to another chilly morning in Montrose, Colorado, and packed up for the final time. After the 6:30 driver’s meeting, 120 Jeeps rolled out of town headed for Moab. But true to Pewe form, the route was not the most direct but definitely the most scenic. The plans included following Highway 141 to Naturita, a small town in yet another picturesque canyon in Southwestern Colorado. After fueling up there, the group followed a scenic loop that put them back on Highway 141, this time bound for Paradox Canyon. The canyon gets its name from the unusual geology of the area that perplexed Geologists for many years. The canyon was once an active mining area and still has remnants of the Hanging Flume, a 18th century manmade waterway that diverted water from the Dolores river to nearby gold mines. These days the beautiful canyon is much less active, with a few ranches and farms around the small towns of Paradox and Bedrock. The route was scenic, interesting, and awesome in part because it includes a healthy serving of dirt.

But one can only look at so many rock formations and canyons…the goal of Dirt ‘N Drive, after all, is to get to Moab. After linking up with Highway 191 South of Moab, it was just a hop, skip and a jump to the final destination. The group arrived a bit ahead of schedule, allowing participants a chance to hunt for the wildcard photo hidden in Moab that could mean the difference in winning the Poker Challenge. After gathering at the Spanish Trail Arena, the group paraded through town to a delectable barbecue dinner at Canyonlands by Night. Food, libations, a round of sponsor speeches and thanks, and a raffle capped off the evening. The General Tires were among the coveted prizes along with a Jeep grille signed by members of the JT Gladiator design team capped off the evening (congrats to winner Lee Hurlbutt). It was the perfect ending for a fast and fun four days of four-wheeling and 573 miles of exploring roads less traveled throughout the Southwest. To be a part of next year’s Dirt ‘N Drive, keep an eye on fourwheeler.com and our social media outlets, and be sure to apply early as the event sells out quickly!