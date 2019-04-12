JP Dirt ‘N Drive Recap, Day 1

Trenton McGee

Photographers: Stuart A. BourdonTrenton McGee

It was equal part initiative, anxiety, and elation, but 120 Jeepers received the equivalent of Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket: a spot on the fourth annual JP Dirt ‘N Drive sponsored by none other than Jeep itself.

The 2019 event is a big one for many reasons. Year four is where events are supposed to be establishing themselves and gaining a reputation. Thanks to the horsepower of JP Magazine, Dirt ‘N Drive’s reputation seems to be coming into its own with the 120 available slots selling out in a matter of hours, proving that magazines are still viable in a digital age.

There’s also Jeep’s return for a fourth consecutive year as a title sponsor, and their release of the Gladiator is not a coincidence. Editor Rick Péwé is leading the trip in a new JT, what most Jeep enthusiasts would argue is the most significant vehicle to be launched for the Jeep brand since the Wrangler.

In addition, Dirt ‘N Drive’s is starting in a new location, this time in the town of Farmington, New Mexico. Long known as a destination for world-class trails and competitions, Farmington has opened its arms to the off-road community, complete with everything from a visit from the mayor’s staff to the driver’s meeting thanking participants for being here and the police escort out of town…and the police aren’t making sure we all get to the county line so we don’t come back.

People from 21 states and two Canadian provinces all descended on Farmington to take part in three days of adventure, excitement, and fun. It’s going to be an awesome few days as we trek our way to Moab, so be sure to watch the hashtag #jpdnd2019 for all the latest updates on social media. Things start bright and early tomorrow, so stay tuned!