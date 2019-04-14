Recap of JP Magazine’s Dirt ‘N Drive to Moab, Day 3

Trenton McGee

Photographers: Jp Magazine Staff

It hasn’t been touched on much so far in these recaps, but Spring has come LATE to the Southwest in general and Colorado in particular. The participants of the 2019 JP Dirt ‘N Drive Presented by Jeep have been snowed on every single day, albeit briefly, and snow has been sighted daily in shaded roadside areas of the lowlands, while thick white blankets remain in the highlands. 6:30 comes early when you’ve been on the road for three days, and it comes even earlier when the outside temperature is hovering in the high twenties when the call from Rick Pewe for the driver’s meeting came on time and on schedule.

The days plans called for a bunch of scenic byways through Southwestern Colorado as the group meandered from Cortez, Colorado, to Montrose. The route would take the group past 9,000 feet and through some of the most picturesque farm and ranch country that Colorado has to offer. Those few in open rigs through on a couple of extra layers to combat the cold before mounting up and following the route to Montrose by either the provided maps or via the provided GPS track. It’s hard to imagine amazing scenery becoming routine, and this drive anaged to change things u just enough to keep things interesting. Those participating in the Poker challenge kept themselves busy manking sure all of the required photo ops were taken, while the rest just drank in the beautiful surroundings and occasional Jeep spotting in the fields. Once arriving in Montrose, members of the Western Slope Four Wheelers were on hand to guide the group through the dirt portion of the day’s journey on Montrose’s many world class 4x4 trails. With trails ranging from mild to wild, there was awesome four-wheeling to be had for everyone. Once back in town, the group was treated to pizza courtesy the town and county of Montrose at their beautiful new rodeo and event arena, while libations were provided courtesy sponsor JKS Suspension. It has been yet another day of scenery, comraderie, and fun on and off the pavement on Dirt ‘N Drive. It’s hard to imagine there’s just one more day left, and it’s going to be a long one for the final push to Moab. Stay tuned, as there’s a lot more dirt and fun to come.