2019 Jp Dirt ’N Drive: Jeepin’ Four Corners USA

If you've never heard of Farmington, New Mexico, then you've been missing out. Well known among competitive rockcrawlers as the home of the W.E. (World Extreme) Rock Grand Nationals, the nearby Brown Springs Recreation Area and its Chokecherry Canyon are world famous for the very "adventurous" multi-trail system just a dozen miles from town. Our local guides for these trails would be the active and well-organized members of the CliffHangers 4-Wheel Drive Club, a group founded in 1978 with the idea of promoting family-oriented four-wheeling, trail development, and responsible land management.

The town of Farmington is located in beautiful San Juan County at the northwestern corner of New Mexico. It's just the right size—not so big that it lacks charm and hometown restaurants (rather than mostly chain fast-food joints), but not so small that there aren't full-service facilities, such as a good off-road shop, well-stocked auto parts stores, a selection of overnight accommodations, and a Home Depot and two Walmarts to fill just about any need you may have on the road or trail. The local authorities were welcoming and supportive; a representative of the mayor thanked all the event participants and us for our visit, and the city police gave us an escort out of town (and we had done nothing wrong) on the way to the trails. It was, in fact, a perfect place to begin the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep.

The Chokecherry Canyon trail system just outside Farmington, New Mexico, was the first day of wheelin' for participants of the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep. Filled with challenging obstacles and surrounded by majestic beauty, the Farmington-area trails were a wonderful way to begin the event.

This year was the 4th annual Jp Dirt 'N Drive, and as always it was a group trip—but not really a follow-the-leader sort of thing. The bottom line is to get from one town to the next during the day while enjoying some great four-wheeling, awesome scenery, and area history and geology. Our route included scenic byways and dirt road or trail sections that were designed to offer something for everybody and every built-to-the-hilt to bone-stock Jeep. We had optional off-roading and some road-tripping for the first two trail days (Friday and Saturday), and then some scenic highway and dirt road runs on the third and final trail day (Sunday), before arriving in Moab for the Jp Dirt 'N Drive BBQ party and raffle—just in time for the start of Easter Jeep Safari week.

All fully registered participants were given a Jp Dirt 'N Drive route book with highly detailed maps and turn-by-turn directions, mileage figures, and Lat./Long. coordinates of the entire three-day trail trip. In addition to the old-school paper book, the route was also available in GPX digital form for Android and Apple devices. All along the way there were Poker Photo Challenge locations and objects (all marked and illustrated in the route book), where participants could get snapshots and post to social media with the #jpdnd19 hashtag; those posts were then shown to our nightly check-in crew to earn players a poker card for each post. The winning poker hand at the end of the trip earns that participant a free automatic registration spot for next year's event. Individuals or groups could follow the leader or break off and follow their own timetable, as long as everyone checked in at the Four Wheeler Network trailer upon arriving at our nightly accommodations. A superb crew of Jp staff members worked long hours on the entire route, acting as leaders, mid-gunners, tail-gunners, and sweep—and at least two were trained emergency medics. However, the rule stands: Check in with us every night. We want to make sure everyone is in and safe.

Our roving HQ for the event was the Four Wheeler Network trailer, where participants arrived every night to check in with us to be sure all made it in safely. It also functioned as our point of tech inspection for all participant vehicles during registration day in Farmington.

Our first day in Farmington included check-in, tech inspection, and final registration of the 100-plus Jeeps and their occupants. Event HQ was the Courtyard by Marriott, and the staff there was extremely helpful and courteous to us and all our participants. Upon arrival, we took note that temperatures for registration day were to be in the high 30s to low 40s, with the possibility of wind gusts up to 40 mph, as the entire state of New Mexico was getting an icy blast from the north at the time. The usual sunny outdoor vendor setup and participant check-in that has been enjoyed in previous years was moved indoors to a large ballroom so that 2019 Dirt 'N Drive attendees, as well as sponsors such as Jeep, General Tire, JKS Manufacturing, KC Hilites, and Rugged Radios, could enjoy a little warmth and comfort. At the same time, participants could check out all the new parts our sponsors had to offer, and none of them walked away without all the information they needed about products for their Jeeps—and a bag of can coolers, hats, T-shirts, and other assorted gifts. The rest of the day was spent connecting with old friends, making new friends, and ogling each other's Jeeps.

With images of gravity-defying rockcrawlers in our dreams, we slept restlessly that first night and thought about the day ahead. The 6:30 a.m. Friday morning driver's meeting and breakfast (yes, we roll out early to take full advantage of daylight) in the hotel ballroom came way too early for some, but all were present and accounted for as we filed out to get lined up for the trail runs planned and led by members of the CliffHangers 4-Wheel Drive Club.

Jp Dirt 'N Drive participants arrived for the 2019 event in a wide variety of Jeeps, ranging from a couple nice 1942 Willys to mid-'70s CJs to brand-spanking-new Wrangler JLU Rubicons. One of our favorites was this classic yellow 1950 Willys Jeepster driven by Mike Burleson.

The group was divided up into smaller batches depending upon trail choice. There were five to choose from, with names such as Skinny Canyon and Bear Trail, Garage Trail, Tip Toe Through Gladiator, Anasazi Refrigerator, and the Rainy Day Trail. Trail ratings ranged from 7-plus (Skinny Canyon and Bear Trail) to 2 (Rainy Day Trail), and the descriptions of the trails and "suggestions" as to build level and equipment needed to successfully navigate each trail gave participants an easy way to decide which trail their Jeep and skill level was most appropriate for. Naturally, Jp Editor Rick Pewe and our guests from Jeep took the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickups they were driving through Tip Toe Through Gladiator (rated 5-plus), and we are happy to report that the Gladiators did just fine, coming through without anything more than desert pinstriping from close encounters with a few bushes here and there.

After a morning of incredible trails through the majestic landscape of Chokecherry Canyon, we briefly gathered up to regroup before saying goodbye and thank you to our hosts and guides. Then we were off to Four Corners Monument (in the Navajo Nation), where we all got to play tourist for a few minutes. Once there, we stretched our legs, snacked on Navajo tacos or fry bread drizzled with honey (yum), purchased some native arts and crafts, and shot pictures of each other posing on the monument's four-point marker like a bunch of 12-year-olds on our first summer camp trip away from home.

With cameras full of photos and bellies full of tacos, we hit the highway for another 68 miles toward Cortez, Colorado, our final destination for that first trail day. On the way was an optional side trip to Hovenweep National Monument. The monument is administered by the National Park Service and includes the ruins of ancient dwellings built by Puebloans (today's Pueblo, Zuni, and Hopi people are descendants of this culture) who moved into and inhabited the Four Corners region beginning about 10,000 years ago. It's a mystical place where the wind can begin to sound like an ancient ceremonial song if you let your imagination run. It was also the site of a Poker Photo Challenge.

Our overnight accommodation and HQ in Cortez, Colorado, was the Baymont Inn, a pleasant hotel with plenty of rooms, an indoor pool, and spectacular views across the valley toward snowcapped peaks. The day had been long—but fun! Our group had almost every model of Jeep made, from new JTs and JLs to MBs and builds ranging from mild to wild. There were lots of new participants and a satisfying number of returnees as well (37, of which 7 have been all four years). By now, we were all friends. We can't speak for everyone, but we hit the hay at a semi-reasonable hour, as the next day would involve another early-morning driver's meeting and a few hours of highway hustling to get to Montrose, Colorado, for an afternoon of incredible four-wheeling with the Western Slope 4 Wheelers. But that's another story. Stay tuned for more trails and tales in Part 2 of the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep.

One of the routes of the Chokecherry trail system was a run called Tip Toe Through Gladiator; it was a medium difficulty-rated (5-plus), slightly abbreviated version of one of the area's premier trails, with great ups and downs and views of the La Plata Valley, Shiprock, and the Bluffs. It was the ideal trail to test Bill Cosby's 1969 Gladiator (2012 JKU frame, 5.3L LS, 4L60 trans, Super Duty axles) and the 2020 Gladiator driven by Jp Editor Rick Pewe.

Our CliffHangers 4-Wheel Drive Club hosts and guides on the Chokecherry trail system were helpful and knowledgeable, and they had awesome rigs as well. This badass and obviously well-used Jeep Comanche belonged to our Anazasi Refrigerator trail leader Cody Thomason.

An area called the "playground" was where everyone regrouped after running the trails. It contained some crazy climbs, upon which some of the CliffHangers demonstrated their skills and machines. That inspired Dirt 'N Drive participant Chase Davenport to climb this particularly steep notch in his 2005 Jeep LJ with a reverse-rotation Dana 60 front, a shaved Dana 60 rear, 4.56 ELockers, and a RIPP blower-topped 4.0L inline-six.

Greg Henderson's 2006 LJ has been cut to pieces, had parts added, and has been all stitched back together again to create this overlander-style flatbed that can haul cargo and sleep two upstairs. That's a huge electric fridge sunk into the bed, from which Greg delighted in pulling out frosty cold sodas for just about anybody that walked by to admire his rig.

Another of our favorite Jeeps to join the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive was this super-clean 1972 Commando—repowered with a Cummins R2.8 diesel and owned by Don Scott.

Except for its diminutive wheelbase, which made some spots like this a bit "tippy," Tom Elbert's nearly stock (it's got disc brakes but still runs the flathead four and stock open axles) 1942 Willys MB made the entire three-day trail route without a hiccup. It's really fun to see old iron like this out getting 'wheeled.

Mark Estes gets helpful spotting from a member of the CliffHangers 4-Wheel Drive Club while negotiating his 2005 Jeep LJ (fitted with East Coast Gear Supply Dana 60s front and rear with 5.15 OX lockers) down a series of ledges. Lockers were off for this one, as they might inhibit the extremely tight, full-lock-steering, off-camber left turn that had to be made at the bottom using the tree (carefully) as a pylon of sorts in order to not drop into the big hole just behind the spotter.

Although all were encouraged to bring lunches, snacks, and plenty of water along each day, the Navajo Taco stand at Four Corners Monument was a welcome sight for many 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive participants. The hot, fresh fry bread was a big hit, and it could be had with a variety of toppings, including the traditional honey drizzle.

A stop at Four Corners Monument, where Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah all meet at a single point (the only place in the United States where this four-pointed geographic connection occurs), gave everyone a chance to shoot photos of each other (we're sure there were some selfies too) touching all four states at once.

Once we were stocked up on fry bread and got all the touristy stuff out of our system, we headed out of Four Corners and hit the highway. The rest of Friday afternoon was spent making tracks toward our overnight stop in Cortez, Colorado. The view out of the windshield for the next couple hours was not bad.

Upon arrival at event HQ Friday afternoon in Cortez, Colorado, participants checked in at the Four Wheeler Network trailer so we knew all were present and accounted for, and then they previewed trail descriptions to choose which trail they wanted to run when we arrived in Montrose, Colorado, the next day. But that's another story, so please check back in with us soon to read Part 2 of the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep.

Corey Osborne joined us in his super-clean 2004 Jeep LJ. It's powered by a mildly hopped-up 4.0L, a Tera 60 front and Tera 60 full-float rear with 5.38 ARBs in both, and 38-inch Patagonia M/Ts. It crept through the trail like a praying mantis.

