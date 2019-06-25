Jeep Adventure: 2019 Jp Dirt ’N Drive Part 2

Contributors: Traci ClarkTrenton McGee

The last time we talked, 100 Jeeps filled with a couple hundred or so Jp Dirt 'N Drive participants, and a dozen or so Jp staff and sponsor Jeeps, were all moving in a northerly direction in a big hurry. We had left Cortez, Colorado, at the crack of dawn (well, maybe a few minutes later) and needed to cover the nearly 200 miles of highway to Montrose, Colorado. There were plenty of pleasant distractions along the way, including some awe-inspiring scenery as well as a number of Poker Photo Challenge stops, but the bottom line was getting to Montrose, where we would meet the Western Slope 4 Wheelers for an afternoon of spectacular Jeeping on their favorite local trails.

This was the third day of the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep, during which 100 Jeeps, their owners, and some of their family and friends were invited to join us for an off- and on-road adventure through the scenic backcountry of America on our way to Moab, Utah, for the annual Easter Jeep Safari. The first day had been filled with final registration, tech and safety inspection of participant vehicles, checking out each other's rigs and engaging with fellow Jeep enthusiasts, and getting the goods on new products from our Jp Dirt 'N Drive sponsors that included Jeep, General Tire, JKS Manufacturing, KC HiLites, and Rugged Radios. An enjoyable and sometimes challenging (most big obstacles had go-arounds) day of Jeeping with the CliffHangers 4-Wheel Drive Club in their Farmington, New Mexico, backyard off-road trail network had filled the morning of our second day.

Off-road trails, dirt roads, highways, and byways were all part of the mix for the second and third trail days of the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep. This stretch of canyon-bottom trace followed the scenic and wild San Miguel River near Uravan, Colorado.

Montrose Trail Moments

Arriving at the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center, Jp Dirt 'N Drive participants lined up behind the leaders for the different trails we were to explore that day. Trail choices had been made the night before based on the type of Jeep, its build, and the level of its driver's skill and experience. The trails ranged from 2 to 9 on a scale of 10, and most high-rated trails (6 or higher) offered route options for major obstacles. Some had grip-clenching names like Calamity Canyon (6-9) and Die Trying (8-plus) that came with warnings for overzealous drivers like "tow rig recommended" in the trail descriptions. Other trail options had scenic signatures such as Escalante Canyon (2) and Smith Mountain (3) and were easily handled by almost any vehicle. Tabeguache Trail (5) was a good combination of high-elevation assorted pine country, canyons, and open range, with a few solid challenges to test driver and Jeep. Participants were sure to get whatever they wanted—a roller coaster ride or a nice little run through the hills.

Everything from hardcore trail to dirt road cruise was available for 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep participants, depending upon their vehicles and drivers' skill and experience levels. Chris Durham and his 2014 JKU/Gladiator conversion with 6.0 LS power successfully navigated a challenging section on the Calamity Canyon Trail.

With Jeep limits set at 15 or 20 per group to keep things manageable for the members of the Western Slope 4 Wheelers, who were guiding Jp Dirt 'N Drive participants that day, the entire group split up and went their separate ways for a handful of hours. Some had clean runs all day; some had troubles and others helped out (that's Jeeping). In the end, every single Jeep made it back. Most importantly, everyone had a great time. After a long afternoon on the trails, participants met back at the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center, checked in with Jp event staff stationed at the Four Wheeler Network trailer, and enjoyed unlimited amounts of pizza courtesy of the City and County of Montrose, and beverages courtesy of JKS Manufacturing who was kicking off its 30th anniversary celebration. Full of food and sustenance, everyone headed to nearby hotels to get ready for the next day.

Headed to Moab

Those who have been on Jp Dirt 'N Drive know about early mornings. It's not like "going fishing" early mornings, but daily morning drivers' meetings are at 6:30 a.m., and we're out of the parking lot at 7:00 a.m. And as we like to remind participants, "No whining" is the first of Jp Dirt 'N Drive's three rules. Two and three are "Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate" and "Have fun!" With another 5:30 a.m. wake-up call and 6:00 a.m. breakfast behind us, we waved goodbye to Montrose, Colorado, and headed northward again on the highway (State 50 this time) toward Grand Junction.

There were almost always go-arounds for extreme obstacles on the trails. In this particular case, David Childs of the Western Slope 4 Wheelers used his 1990 Jeep YJ with locked 60s and a fuel-injected 360 to show us how to tackle one of the most challenging climbs on the Montrose-area Calamity Canyon Trail. The trail was rated 6 to 9, depending on route options, and the trail description carried a "tow rig recommended" warning.

Another group chose the lower-rated (5) Tabeguache Trail, part of the Montrose trail system, and it did not disappoint Jeepers looking for a workout. It had its own set of challenges on a number of steep climbs that were dug out and littered with loose stones that often shifted under your wheels.

Just before reaching Grand Junction, our group dodged acute left onto Scenic and Historic Highway 141. This winding backcountry byway offered numerous historic, cultural, and geologic treasures (and more Poker Photo Challenge photo ops). It took us over mountain passes, into pine forests, past farms and ranches, and through towns like Gateway (named for the pillar formation at the canyon entrance—a gateway to adjoining country to the south, west, and north) and Uravan (which got its name from URAnium and VANadium, the two key minerals extracted from this once bustling mining town) on the way to Naturita, Colorado.

Naturita was our short-term goal, as it was a good gas stop and the point at which the route got even more interesting. Not far from town was the turnoff to Y-11 Road (dirt) that follows the San Miguel and Dolores Rivers through high-walled canyons for more than a dozen miles until it pops back onto Highway 90 near Bedrock. This deep, cool river canyon is where we saw one of the wonders of human ingenuity (and another Poker Challenge Photo location), the Hanging Flume. Built in the late 1880s to take water from upriver to wash the gold from gravel beds downriver, all that's left is but a fragment of the flume system that was hung from the sides of the canyon. Using 1.8 million board feet of lumber, the open wooden water chute was 6 feet wide and 4 feet high. It was suspended by supports attached to the canyon wall with bolts driven 18 inches into the rock, anywhere from 100 feet or more above the canyon floor.

Water crossings are always fun and make good photo spots on the trail. Almost every Jeep had somebody hop out and take pictures as the rig slowly forded the tire-high river on this section of the Tabeguache Trail.

Clint Malburg and his '97 Jeep TJ, with its custom bed and 18 inches of stretched frame and wheelbase, rides on Wagoneer 44 front and Dynatrac 60 rear axles with 37-inch Goodyear Wrangler MT/Rs. It handled the Tabeguache Trail like it was on a Sunday drive.

From Bedrock, our route took us through Paradox (a town with a shady Old West reputation created by water rights squabbles a century ago), over the southern spine of the La Sal mountain range, and into the lower Spanish Valley, where Highway 191 led us north to Moab. We rolled into town just in time to clean up and then meet up with everyone at the Spanish Trail Arena in Moab for a (100-plus) Jeep parade through town on the way to the BBQ/party/raffle at the Canyonlands by Night & Day event center.

Trail's End, BBQ & Prizes

Like all Jp Dirt 'N Drives, the 2019 event was capped off with a party. We had enjoyed a good deal of fun, friendship, and adventure during the last few days, and now we had arrived in Moab. It was time for a BBQ feast, ample beverages, and prizes. Bellies were filled, and goodies ranging from Jeep accessories of all sorts to full sets of tires from sponsors Jeep, General Tire, JKS Manufacturing, KC HiLites, and Rugged Radios were handed out to lucky raffle ticket winners.

An exclusive sneak preview of two new Jeep Easter Jeep Safari concept vehicles was arranged for 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive participants during the BBQ party on Sunday evening. On hand were some of Jeep's top designers and engineers, and we had free access to the Wayout and Five-Quarter. The well-done Wayout highlights the 2020 Gladiator's 1,600-pound payload capacity and is fully dressed for backcountry days and nights, including auxiliary fuel cans integrated into the bedsides. Five-Quarter is a ready-to-party restomod of a '68 M-715 "Five-Quarter" military truck on Dynatrac ProRock 60 front and 80 rear axles and 40-inch tires. Its wood-floored cargo box is bobbed and followed up with a flow-through tailgate.

Jeep Easter Jeep Safari concept vehicle

Throughout the entire trip, there were both clues and exact locations listed in the route guidebook for dozens of photo sites that could be explored, photographed, and then posted to social media by participants with the hashtag #jpdnd19poker. These Jp Dirt 'N Drive Poker Photo Challenge posts were shown and traded for poker cards each night at the Four Wheeler Network trailer during check-in. The best poker hand this year was held by Austin Hartnell, who received free registration and a reservation for the 2020 Jp Dirt 'N Drive. However, maybe one of the coolest prizes a Jeep enthusiast could ever want, a front grille autographed by the entire Jeep development team, went to luckiest raffle ticket holder Lee Hurlbutt.

The night ended with a raffle for prizes ranging from tools to Jeep parts to a full set of tires, all donated by our 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive sponsors: Jeep, General Tire, JKS Manufacturing, KC HiLites, and Rugged Radios. Lee Hurlbutt (center) was this year's lucky raffle winner of the front grille autographed by members of the Jeep marketing and engineering team, presented by Jp Editor Rick P w (left) and Brandon Grimus (right) of Jeep Brand Marketing.

The 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep covered a little more than 600 miles in three days on highways, byways, dirt roads, and off-road trails. We had been the guests of the CliffHangers 4-Wheel Drive Club in Farmington, New Mexico, and the Western Slope 4 Wheelers in Montrose, Colorado, and been shown some truly epic Jeeping by both. All along the way, new friendships had been formed and old friendships were revisited. There had also been beautiful scenery; historic, geologic, and cultural sites; and interesting small towns, farms, and ranches—things most people never see on their 70-mph all-interstate thrash getting to Easter Jeep Safari. Jp Dirt 'N Drive arrives in Moab on the Sunday prior to Easter every year, making it easy to plan for. If you're interested in the 2020 Jp Dirt 'N Drive, stay tuned to jpmagazine.com and @jpmag on Facebook for application announcements. And remember, there's no whining.

Repeat Jp Dirt 'N Drive participant Jerry VanHoosen wheeled his orange and brown '87 Jeep YJ with gusto on Calamity Canyon. This particular obstacle gave quite a few people trouble, including Jerry, who eventually got sideways a bit too far and hung up on a rock. That's what winches were made for, and he was smart enough to use it before causing any serious damage.

This 2019 JLU fell victim to the sliding and slippery rocks of Calamity Canyon when it became momentarily high-centered. Some pushing from fellow participants had it moving again quickly. The Jeep was a week old with no more than a 2 1/2-inch lift and 37-inch BFGoodrich K02s before the trip, but Gene and Marshella Hicks were here to wheel!

Although there could be long highway stretches to cover between trails during the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep, there were definitely no boring days. The beautiful scenery of New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah kept everyone wide awake.

A gas and snack stop in Gateway, Colorado, gave everyone who needed it time to fuel up their Jeeps and bodies. The small farming/ranching town just southwest of Grand Junction on Highway 141 is set among the beautiful canyons of southwest Colorado.

Soon after leaving Fruita (another one of our gas and snack stops), we turned off Highway 141 onto Y11 Road (dirt) and followed it all the way along the San Miguel River to its confluence with the Dolores River. The dirt road then veered west, tracing the Dolores though a small valley to the town of Bedrock and on to our final stretch of highway to Moab.

A fragment of the Hanging Flume can be seen just above Y11 Road along the San Miguel River. Built in the late 1880s, the flume carried water to wash the gold from gravel beds downriver. The 6-foot-wide, 4-foot-tall wooden flume system was suspended by supports attached to the canyon wall with bolts driven 18 inches into the rock, anywhere from 100 feet or more above the canyon floor.

After a long run on highways from Bedrock, Colorado, to our final destination, we gathered at the Spanish Trail Arena and paraded through downtown Moab, Utah, on the way to the BBQ/raffle/party at Canyonlands by Night & Day event center. Our group of 100 Jeeps cruising through town together created quite a stir on the street.

Some trails designed to give even bone-stock Jeeps something fun to play on were included in the event route. The driver of this brand-new Jeep JKU Rubicon upgraded the rig with some 33-inch General Grabber A/Ts before joining us for the 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive Presented by Jeep.

Sponsors

We would like to acknowledge the following 2019 Jp Dirt 'N Drive sponsors for their support and participation in this unique annual Jeep adventure.

