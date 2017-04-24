8th Annual Quadratec BBQ during Easter Jeep Safari 2017

Traci Clark

There is no shortage of things to do in Moab during Easter Jeep Safari week. Of course, the main reason to be there is to go wheeling on some of the best trails in the country; but the evening events are just as much fun. The Jeep lifestyle is evident everywhere you look; every street and parking lot filled to overflowing with Jeeps. For the past 8 years, the place to be is Grand County High School for the huge barbeque hosted by Quadratec. This Tuesday evening event draws Jeepers from across the country; a place to see every make and model Jeep in one location. Some of the more interesting vehicles receive a special invite to park alongside the attending vendors on the field during dinner.

Quadratec donates money each year to the Grand County high school football team. Several hundred Jeeps filled the parking lot and field. Over 1600 people enjoyed a BBQ beef and peach cobbler dinner catered by the Red Cliffs Lodge. Tickets for the annual BBQ can be requested when you sign up for your EJS trails through the RR4W website. Thank you to Quadratec for their support of the local community and for hosting such a wonderful get together.