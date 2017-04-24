Click for Coverage
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter

PHOTO GALLERY (41)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

8th Annual Quadratec BBQ during Easter Jeep Safari 2017

Posted in Moab Experience: 2017 on April 24, 2017 Comment (0)
Share this
Traci Clark

There is no shortage of things to do in Moab during Easter Jeep Safari week. Of course, the main reason to be there is to go wheeling on some of the best trails in the country; but the evening events are just as much fun. The Jeep lifestyle is evident everywhere you look; every street and parking lot filled to overflowing with Jeeps. For the past 8 years, the place to be is Grand County High School for the huge barbeque hosted by Quadratec. This Tuesday evening event draws Jeepers from across the country; a place to see every make and model Jeep in one location. Some of the more interesting vehicles receive a special invite to park alongside the attending vendors on the field during dinner.

Quadratec donates money each year to the Grand County high school football team. Several hundred Jeeps filled the parking lot and field. Over 1600 people enjoyed a BBQ beef and peach cobbler dinner catered by the Red Cliffs Lodge. Tickets for the annual BBQ can be requested when you sign up for your EJS trails through the RR4W website. Thank you to Quadratec for their support of the local community and for hosting such a wonderful get together.

PhotosView Slideshow
002 qtjr gallery 003 qtjr gallery 004 qtjr gallery 005 qtjr gallery 006 qtjr gallery 007 qtjr gallery 008 qtjr gallery 009 qtjr gallery 010 qtjr gallery 011 qtjr gallery 012 qtjr gallery 013 qtjr gallery 014 qtjr gallery 015 qtjr gallery 017 qtjr gallery 018 qtjr gallery 019 qtjr gallery 020 qtjr gallery 022 qtjr gallery 024 qtjr gallery 025 qtjr gallery 026 qtjr gallery 027 qtjr gallery 028 qtjr gallery 029 qtjr gallery 030 qtjr gallery 031 qtjr gallery 032 qtjr gallery 033 qtjr gallery 034 qtjr gallery 035 qtjr gallery 036 qtjr gallery 038 qtjr gallery 039 qtjr gallery 041 qtjr gallery 042 qtjr gallery 043 qtjr gallery 044 qtjr gallery

Comments

Live Social Feed

Official Sponsors

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results