Fins N Things trail report EJS 2017. Fins tests the skills of the Jeep Girls novice ladies run

Traci Clark

This trail is located just southeast of downtown Moab in the Sand Flats Recreation area, there is a $5.00 daily use fee required. Fins N Things is a one-way 9.4 mile loop trail with 2 distinct halves. The first section is on the right side of Sand Flats Rd. It starts 2.0 miles from the entrance station, beside campsite E-6 in the E campground. There are some slick rock climbs, steep descents, small to moderate ledges, and a lot of sand. The second section of the trail starts 3.7 miles from the entrance station on the left side of Sand Flats Rd at the Diving Board rock formation. You start out this section with a nice fin to come down. It is very steep and may seem impossible, but this is just a small example of things yet to come. Other notable obstacles on the second part of the trail are Kenny’s Climb and Frenchie’s Fin; this is one of the steepest sections of slick rock you will encounter on any trail in the area. It is a favorite among those that frequent Moab and trail congestion is a normal occurrence. The views from this trail are some of the best region has to offer; and the wheeling is just challenging enough to test your Jeep and driving skills.

The Jeep Girls visited the Fins N Things trail during Easter Jeep Safari week. The novice ladies run in its 2nd year is tailored for the novice female driver to learn how to handle different trail conditions and obstacles. The run grew from 4 Jeeps in 2016 to 12 this year; several notable guides and instructors were along to insure these ladies felt comfortable on the varied terrain that Fins N Things is known for.