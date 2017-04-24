Click for Coverage
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter

PHOTO GALLERY (35)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Fins N Things trail report EJS 2017. Fins tests the skills of the Jeep Girls novice ladies run

Posted in Moab Experience: 2017 on April 24, 2017 Comment (0)
Share this
Traci Clark

This trail is located just southeast of downtown Moab in the Sand Flats Recreation area, there is a $5.00 daily use fee required. Fins N Things is a one-way 9.4 mile loop trail with 2 distinct halves. The first section is on the right side of Sand Flats Rd. It starts 2.0 miles from the entrance station, beside campsite E-6 in the E campground. There are some slick rock climbs, steep descents, small to moderate ledges, and a lot of sand. The second section of the trail starts 3.7 miles from the entrance station on the left side of Sand Flats Rd at the Diving Board rock formation. You start out this section with a nice fin to come down. It is very steep and may seem impossible, but this is just a small example of things yet to come. Other notable obstacles on the second part of the trail are Kenny’s Climb and Frenchie’s Fin; this is one of the steepest sections of slick rock you will encounter on any trail in the area. It is a favorite among those that frequent Moab and trail congestion is a normal occurrence. The views from this trail are some of the best region has to offer; and the wheeling is just challenging enough to test your Jeep and driving skills.

The Jeep Girls visited the Fins N Things trail during Easter Jeep Safari week. The novice ladies run in its 2nd year is tailored for the novice female driver to learn how to handle different trail conditions and obstacles. The run grew from 4 Jeeps in 2016 to 12 this year; several notable guides and instructors were along to insure these ladies felt comfortable on the varied terrain that Fins N Things is known for.

PhotosView Slideshow
002 fntg gallery.JPG 004 fntg gallery.JPG 005 fntg gallery.JPG 006 fntg gallery.JPG 007 fntg gallery.JPG 008 fntg gallery.JPG 009 fntg gallery.JPG 010 fntg gallery.JPG 011 fntg gallery.JPG 012 fntg gallery.JPG 013 fntg gallery.JPG 014 fntg gallery.JPG 015 fntg gallery.JPG 016 fntg gallery.JPG 017 fntg gallery.JPG 018 fntg gallery.JPG 019 fntg gallery.JPG 020 fntg gallery.JPG 021 fntg gallery.JPG 022 fntg gallery.JPG 023 fntg gallery.JPG 024 fntg gallery.JPG 025 fntg gallery.JPG 026 fntg gallery.JPG 027 fntg gallery.JPG 028 fntg gallery.JPG 029 fntg gallery.JPG 030 fntg gallery.JPG 031 fntg gallery.JPG 032 fntg gallery.JPG 033 fntg gallery.JPG 034 fntg gallery.JPG 035 fntg gallery.JPG

Comments

Live Social Feed

Official Sponsors

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results