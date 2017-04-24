Moab Experience Metal Masher Trail Report

Click for Coverage
Posted in Moab Experience: 2017 on April 24, 2017 Comment (0)
Rick Péwé Editor-in-Chief, 4Wheel & Off-Road

The famous Metal Masher trail in Moab is aptly named; it’s not a trail for poesy pickers. Long and arduous, it has plenty of obstacles to keep your attention- and we recommend paying close attention if you don’t want scarred sheetmetal. We took a brief jaunt with some fellow Jeepers, and found that the week after Easter Jeep Safari is without a doubt far better for traffic. We only made it through half the trail before encountering L.A style traffic jams with no way around.

Rated a 7 by the red Rock 4 Wheelers, the trail starts out with dirt roads and a few sandstone ledges. Finally the obstacles come, which do have some bypasses. Make sure your tires are at least 35s and you run lockers front and rear, or you will be needing help and maybe a cable. Rock Chucker and Mirror Gulch are famous for carnage, and the Widow Maker is so tough that few even attempt it. The whole trail is around 45 miles, with the Arth’s Rim view about halfway in being the most spectacular view of the valley and US 191 miles below.

