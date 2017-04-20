Wheeling and Winching Strike Ravine With Nena Barlow and Superwinch: #EJS2017

It’s always fun to go wheeling on the trails of Moab, Utah, with your friends. It’s even better when you have friends that know what they are doing when it comes time to spot you up a difficult rock obstacle. Nena Barlow of Barlow Adventures has been eager to pass on her knowledge of wheeling to anybody who will listen. She has been leading trail runs for a long time. If you end up on one of her runs, you will learn a thing or two about crawling rocks, just as we did on the Strike Ravine Trail near Area BFE, which lies just outside of Moab. It also helped to have the Superwinch crew along for the ride. While we were lucky enough to never have to use the winch on the trail, they did give us a very educational demonstration of the new Superwinch EXP Series winch that comes with a ton of bells and whistles, including include a wireless remote, and an automatic sleep mode for those occasions when you may have forgotten to turn your winch off after rescuing one of your buddies on the trail.