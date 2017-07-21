Click for Coverage
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter

PHOTO GALLERY (31)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Trail Report Moab Experience Strike Ravine

Posted in Moab Experience: 2017 on July 21, 2017
Share this
Rick Péwé Editor-in-Chief, 4Wheel & Off-Road
Photographers: Rick PéwéTraci Clark

Just south of Moab lies Area BFE, and within that private enterprise lies a wealth of trail systems. The Strike Ravine trail is on BLM and private land, and is one of the more challenging and fun trails you can do during the Easter Jeep Safari. We headed out on a Bestop event being held at the facility and even ran into a BFG/Warn event, all in one place!

Strike Ravine is not exceedingly difficult. In fact, it rates between 4-7, depending on the obstacles selected. It can be a loop or a one-way trail depending on your desire; and you can easily get lost on numerous sidetracks. It also passes by the famous Helldorado and Greenday trails, so we often park and walk these trails for the awesome photos we can grab from the Kings of Carnage that bash and crash their way through. Strike Ravine, however, is tough enough to keep out bone stock rigs, and depending on Big Ugly (a loose, tough hill climb), you may need a winch or other assistance. We also caught the Warn guys showing how to ascend ledges nearby on a cable. Anytime at Area BFE can be a good one, and Easter Jeep Safari is no exception!

PhotosView Slideshow
strike ravine trailreport moab experience 1 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 2 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 3 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 4 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 5 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 6 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 8 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 10 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 11 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 12 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 13 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 14 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 15 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 16 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 17 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 18 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 19 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 20 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 21 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 22 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 23 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 24 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 25 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 26 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 27 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 28 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 29 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 30 strike ravine trailreport moab experience 31

Live Social Feed

Event Sponsors

What's Trending

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results