Trail Report Moab Experience Strike Ravine

Photographers: Rick PéwéTraci Clark

Just south of Moab lies Area BFE, and within that private enterprise lies a wealth of trail systems. The Strike Ravine trail is on BLM and private land, and is one of the more challenging and fun trails you can do during the Easter Jeep Safari. We headed out on a Bestop event being held at the facility and even ran into a BFG/Warn event, all in one place!

Strike Ravine is not exceedingly difficult. In fact, it rates between 4-7, depending on the obstacles selected. It can be a loop or a one-way trail depending on your desire; and you can easily get lost on numerous sidetracks. It also passes by the famous Helldorado and Greenday trails, so we often park and walk these trails for the awesome photos we can grab from the Kings of Carnage that bash and crash their way through. Strike Ravine, however, is tough enough to keep out bone stock rigs, and depending on Big Ugly (a loose, tough hill climb), you may need a winch or other assistance. We also caught the Warn guys showing how to ascend ledges nearby on a cable. Anytime at Area BFE can be a good one, and Easter Jeep Safari is no exception!