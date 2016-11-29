We Don’t Think So: Autoline Daily Reports 2019 Jeep Wagoneer Cancelled

Brett T. Evans

Contrary to Jeep CEO Mike Manley’s own words and a legion of online rumors, one news outlet is claiming the long-expected, much-anticipated Jeep Wagoneer redux has been cancelled. Only we don’t necessarily buy it.

Autoline Daily broke news on November 23 that plans for the fullsize Jeep SUV were going to be axed. Citing a report from AutoForecast Solutions, the TV program stated the Grand Cherokee’s architecture would not be able to accommodate a vehicle one full size class larger.

However, the platform is also shared with the Dodge Durango, which is a seven-seat SUV that rides on a 5-inch-longer wheelbase and stretches 11.4 inches longer than the Grand Cherokee, so we’re not sure why Wagoneer engineers wouldn’t be able to build from the platform’s larger footprint. Furthermore, Autoline acknowledged the big Jeep could be built using the Ram 1500’s body-on-frame architecture, a move that would place it in the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon’s size class.

A high-placed source we spoke with one week ago confirmed the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer were still on their way, and while we don’t know too many details, we think it’s a bit premature to say the big, luxurious Jeep has been cancelled. Adding evidence to the “Wagoneer-is-coming” argument were the light-signature sketches we saw last month, which showed a larger, more spacious Jeep was on its way.

As we’ve reported before, the Wagoneer will be a sensibly luxurious seven-seat SUV, competing against the likes of the Ford Explorer Platinum and base versions of the Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7. Jeep will reserve the Grand Wagoneer nameplate for a whole-hog luxury version of the Wagoneer SUV, the likes of which could cost up to $140,000 and do battle with the Range Rover Supercharged and Porsche Cayenne Turbo. We could see a concept or prototype version of the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer as early as next year, perhaps at the 2017 Paris Motor Show or Los Angeles Auto Show.

Source: Autoline Daily