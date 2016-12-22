Go Wheelin’ With Jp Magazine

Contributors: Traci Clark

Get ready for your next big adventure! You can be part of the 2nd annual Jp Dirt ’N Drive event! This three-day, four-wheeling event with 100 fellow Jeepers and the Jp staff, including Jeep guru Rick Péwé, will take you on a caravan through the beautiful landscapes, scenic byways, and dirt roads of Nevada and Utah during the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive.

The 2017 Jp Dirt 'N Drive is open to any Jeep-brand vehicle. However Jeeps with advertising wraps or an overabundance of stickers will not be allowed as a courtesy to our sponsors. Speeds traveled are all posted legal limits, but you don’t have to follow the leader— you can leave early or late, as long as you join us at the next stop. $100 registration fee includes entry of one Jeep, driver and copilot for all three days, two entries to the bbq in Moab, two Jp Dirt 'N Drive t-shirts, and one goody bag. Each additional passenger is $25. Three (3) passengers maximum. We have discount codes for all the hotels, but participants are responsible for all your fuel, lodging, and food (except the BBQ Party on Sunday night in Moab, which is hosted by Jp Magazine).

We’ll start the party on Thursday, April 6th, at Sam’s Town Resort and Gambling Hall in Las Vegas with a Jeep show, swag bag stuffed full of goodies from our sponsors, super Jp loot, a meet-and-greet, and vendor displays so you can check out all the new products for your Jeep.

The adventure will really get in gear on Friday, April 7th, when we head out on the first leg of the three-day drive through the scenic and historic backcountry of Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Nightly destinations have yet to be solidified (stay tuned for future announcements and more details). Sunday, April 9th, will be spent wheelin’ into Moab for the 51st Annual Easter Jeep Safari and checking out more back roads of the Beehive State on the way to a BBQ dinner and party, courtesy of Jp Magazine!

You’ll get to hang out with other Jeepers, four-wheel with Jp staff members and other industry experts, and spend a few days getting dirty and having a great time. In addition to that, 12 lucky participants will have their rigs photographed for full feature articles in Jp Magazine!

To get your exclusive registration code for the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive, we do need some basic information on your Jeep (its make, model, and year), and it must be four-wheel-drive, as well as street legal, and currently licensed and insured. Mandatory safety and recovery equipment required are a CB radio, a recovery rope, properly secured tow hooks front and rear (drawbars, receiver hitches, or bumpers with clevis or D-rings are acceptable), fire extinguisher, full-size spare, and a roll bar (if it’s an open or soft top) to be eligible for the adventure. Send us a photo of your Jeep and tell us exactly how your Jeep is outfitted for off-road travel (we can’t send back your exclusive registration code without this complete information) to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com (with DND in the subject line) so you can secure your spot now for the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive.