Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Courtesy of Manufacturers

1.

Jeep News & Rumors

•The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s new headlight test was pretty gnarly for small SUVs—as in, none of the 21 tested earned a “good” rating, and the org said two-thirds of them rated “poor” (“acceptable” was the other option). The testing procedure included using a special device to measure projection and glare from low beams. Those receiving a poor rating included the ’16 Jeep Patriot, Renegade, and Wrangler.•FCA is handing out more than a billion dollars—but not to you. It’s going to the assembly plants in Ohio (Toledo plant) and Illinois (Belvidere plant), where Jeeps are made.•What’s this new garbage? A “Jeep slap” is when you slap a person in your vehicle when another Jeep is seen on the road? We’ll stick with the famous “Jeep wave” to another Jeep driver, and do the same inside the Jeep too.•The next premium Jeep? There will be two of them: the future (say, 2019-ish) Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. But they’ll be built off the next-gen Grand Cherokee platform.

2.

Industry News

•Towing-products–maker Curt Manufacturing snagged The Partnership and Ambassador awards from the 2016 AAM Group Vendor Showcase.•Winch and rescue-equipment–company Mile Marker has been bought by a private equity firm called HRH Boca. Don’t watch for Mile Marker to change its name, but do watch for more products to be developed.•The first-ever National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC) Great Trails Workshop took place in May and June 2016 in Montana and Minnesota. Truck, ATV, and dirtbike clubs got together to talk trail issues and trail maintenance, among other things. More are being planned in other areas, so check out nohvcc.org for updates.•The Association of Partners for Public Lands has a new name and website: Public Lands Alliance, at publiclandsalliance.org •4Wheel Parts has officially opened doors for its new retail store in Richmond, Virginia. It’s the 75th 4Wheel Parts location.•Dana donated $25,000 to the Toledo Jeep Fest that took place in August 2016.•Bestop has bought lighting-expert Baja Designs.

3.

Photography: AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

Auto Graphs

•So, less than stellar news: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said traffic fatalities jumped 7.7 percent in 2015.•Hey, happy birthday, America’s Interstate Highway System. You look every bit your 60 years of age.•The Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame has five new inductees for 2016: Don Amador (a legislative hero for land use), Bud Feldkamp (off-road racer), Jim Ober (off-road photography), Larry Ragland (off-road racer), and Tracy Valenta (racing team/organization).•Looking for the next big investment? For a hint, look no further than the Fuel Tank Market by Material (HDPE, Steel & Aluminum), Capacity (<45L, 45L-70L & >70L), & by Region (Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America & ROW), Automotive CNG Tank Market by Region and Automotive SCR Market by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021 report, which projected the fuel tank market to be worth $17.38 billion by 2021. But then the name of the report pretty much made what we wrote redundant, right?•The first stolen vehicle? The U.S. Census Bureau seems to think that in America, it happened in St. Louis in 1905. If you really wanted the Parisian stat, then here you go: The Bureau believes it was a French aristocrat’s Peugeot in Paris in 1896. 4autoinsurancequote.com released a report called White Privilege in Auto Insurance and claimed black Americans pay $1,300-plus more than white Americans for insurance.•Coming October 13-22, 2016? The Rebelle Rally—the first female off-road navigation rally in the U.S.•Caltrans and volunteers in California have started a 9-month pilot program to try the pay-by-the-mile concept as a replacement for the gas tax (aka, you don’t pay at the pump, you pay for the actual miles you drive).

4.

“The Wagoneer name represents, historically, the pinnacle of premium for the Jeep world. But in the same way as you may have an Overland and a Summit, you have different trim levels. So you could imagine the use of Wagoneer to denote a really premium vehicle, and Grand Wagoneer takes it to the very next level. If you were to use that as your naming strategy, that's exactly how I would use the trims.”—Jeep CEO Mike Manley to Automotive News.

5.

“You have to be very careful with the aero of Wrangler because, at the end of the day, it needs to be recognizable as a Wrangler. To some extent that restricts you on some of the aero that you can do. But with weight and a number of the changes that we've made, you're going to see that we've really pushed that vehicle forward in terms of its fuel economy.”—Jeep CEO Mike Manley to Automotive News, on the next-gen Wrangler.

6.

Reader Quote

* (As Seen on Jp’s Facebook Page)

7.

Instagram Watch

Instagram: @roadkillshow

Instagram: @lucasoiloffroad

Instagram: @jpmagazine

8.

Jeep Wrangler 75th Salute Concept

Jeep turned 75, so the Wrangler got a concept: the Wrangler 75th Salute, built on exactly the 75th anniversary of July 15, 1941, when the U.S. government picked Willys-Overland to build the Willys MB. This version is a two-door Sport sans B-pillars, plus olive drab paint, 16-inch steel rims, 32-inch non-directional military rubber, rear-mounted spare tire, low-back canvas seats, steel bumpers, and custom side mirrors. Less nod-to-heritage-y are the 3.6L Pentastar and six-speed manual trans.

9.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.Send us your four-wheeling mess.We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Follow this format:

Your name and your city/state:

Year/make/model of your Jeep/military Jeep:

Where the photo took place:

Describe what we are seeing in the photo/other info we may need to know:

Why the photo means a lot to you/lesson learned/your takeaway:



In addition to the words, here are the photo requirements:

--JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

--1,600 by 1,200 pixels or around 2 megapixels. The original size from your phone/device.

--No PDFs or other formats. We just can’t use them in the magazine. They won’t reprint.

--Email the materials to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”



10.

Where the Jeeps Are

Have an event? Let us know! Remember the magazine needs about four months of advance warning. Just follow these steps:Name of event:Date(s) of event:City/State of event:Name of venue (if applicable):Website for readers to learn more about your event:Why your event is cool in five words or less:Have a high-resolution photo from a previous event? Feel free to send it to us and we might just include it.Send the info and photo to: jpeditor@jpmagazine.com Make your subject line, “Where the Jeeps Are.”

Winter 4x4 Jamboree

January 19-21, 2017

Hurricane, Utah

Washington County Fairgrounds

winter4x4jamboree.com

Trails range from mild to wild