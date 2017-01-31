JL Wrangler Grille Leaked in Forum – Is It Real?

Edward A. Sanchez

Jeep-enthusiast forum JL Wrangler Forums posted a photo from an anonymous source that claims it is the grille piece for the next-generation JL Wrangler. Although instantly recognizable as the face of a Jeep and of a Wrangler, it shows some significant differences from the current JK Wrangler. As we’ve seen from previous sources leaked from closed-door dealer meetings, it’s believed the driving lights and turn signals on the JL will be moved from the grille underneath the headlights to an LED strip on the upper fender. The supposed JL nose also shows the headlights moving inward slightly, making the outermost vertical grille openings slightly curved. This echoes the look seen on earlier CJs.

This is not the first leak we’ve seen for the highly anticipated JL. We’ve also seen photos of what’s reported to be the JL’s hood, which is longer than the JK’s, as well as numerous spyshots of test mules, some of which are powered by the 3.0L EcoDiesel V-6, as well as an I-4 turbo. Despite these significant changes, the sacrosanct solid front and rear axles reportedly remain intact, sure to make Jeep enthusiasts and the aftermarket happy. The JL Wrangler will also see the debut of a pickup variant, which may see the revival of the “Scrambler” name or another name from Jeep’s past.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums