Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Jeep News & Rumors

•Car-brand reliability? Consumer Reports has done the number crunching on its “predicted-reliability” scores, and for the 2017 rankings, Jeep fell to the 23rd spot, within the parameters of “less reliable.” It was 23rd out of 29.•The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with the EcoDiesel won the Green ALV award. That would be the Active Lifestyle Award.•The Hottest 4x4/SUV? The ’17 Jeep Wrangler, according to the SEMA Awards, which names the Hottest in five categories every year.•This sounds really gross: Customer Love Index. It’s part of Strategic Vision’s measurements of “the amount of love that buyers feel toward their new vehicle.” For truck/utilities, the Entry SUV winner was the Wrangler Unlimited.•Best Buys? That’s the name of the Consumer Digest award that honors, well, best buys, and the Renegade won for the second year for subcompact SUV, and the Grand Cherokee got midsize SUV for the seventh consecutive year.

Industry News

•Omix-ADA is partnering with The Hope of Life on the HERO Jeep. The organization rescues families and children in the poorest countries of the world, and this custom Jeep has been built for getting through the remote jungle roads and trails in the mountains of Guatemala. Sponsors of the Jeep are also Jeeps R Us, BFGoodrich, Mopar, and Katzkin. Learn more at jeepheroes.com.•BFGoodrich hit a milestone: The Radial All-Terrain T/A has turned 40 years old.•It’s BFGoodrich again: The tiremaker has partnered with Remington Industries on interior accessories for the off-road market, such as floor mats.•The best new off-road/4WD product, according to SEMA’s new products awards? Iron Cross Automotive, with the Iron Cross step, while Omix-Ada scored runner-up for the Ballistic Pro Seat Covers for the Wrangler JK.•Same awards ceremony: Truck Hero won the van/pickup/SUV category for the BedTred Ultra.•Aries has teamed up with Starwood Customs and KEG Media to build a Jeep that’s benefitting Folds of Honor and Gold Star Team Adventures.•Brembo has a new brake plant in Mexico.

Auto Graphs

•Sleepy? The National Sleep Foundation knows it. Its Sleep Health Index got drowsy-driving info and learned that of the three percent of Americans evaluated, which is like seven million drivers, fell asleep while driving in the period in which they filled out the survey.•Ford Performance has a cool new tool: an app that allows for snagging track-based performance data, video, and other timing stats. It’s available for the Ford GT right now but will expand to other Fords.•’18 Atlas: that’s the new Volkswagen seven-seater SUV.•Here’s a fact for you: LoJack not only tracks stolen passenger vehicles, but also stolen construction and commercial vehicles and equipment. And in 2015, it recovered more than $6.6 million in stolen equipment and machinery.•You’re not only sleeping while driving, but you’re losing your vehicle before even driving while sleeping. The National Insurance Crime Bureau found that of the 57,096 reported vehicle thefts in 2015, one in eight involved the key or fob being left in the vehicle.•Pricing for the ’17 Ram Power Wagon? MSRP of $51,695.•There’s a new safety standard from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration—hybrid and electric light-duty vehicles will be required to emit a sound so pedestrians can actually hear them.

“He would know every Jeep, every color of Jeep, and whose Jeep it was. He knows Jeeps, that little guy.”—Roger Urquhart. He was referring to Jacob Stern, four years old ,who passed away from a muscular cancer. In 2015, Pirate Off-Road Nation organized a Jeep convoy for Jacob to enjoy. Jp sends our deepest sympathy to the Stern family

All-New Jeep Compass and Two New Renegades

The ’17 Jeep Compass made its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show and is quite the conversation starter—the conversation being, “Nice Cherokee. No, wait, nice Grand Cherokee. No, wait, that’s a Compass?” It features the 2.4L Tigershark, three transmissions, including the nine-speed for the 4x4s, Jeep Active Drive full-time 4x4 system and Active Drive Low with 20:1 crawl ratio. There’s a Trailhawk, too.

Jeep also has two new Renegades: Deserthawk and Altitude. The Deserthawk builds off the Trailhawk and with a desert motif (think: black wheels, decals, rock trails, and unique interior stitching, for example). The MSRP is $28,140. The Altitude goes all blacked-out (think: black interior, wheels, and accents), and its MSRP is $22,390.

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand and Ignition Orange

Here’s a new limited-edition Ram: Rebel Mojave Sand. Spoiler: It’s sand-colored. The package has the unique-to-this-Ram color and a black interior, and an MSRP of $45,590. Only 1,500 will be made. And the Ram 1500 Ignition Orange Sport model is back, and it’s the hue again that’s noteworthy. Only 1,700 of these will be made for the crew cab V-8 model, and pricing will start at $45,140.

Instagram Watch

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

This guy? Mike Pearsall, who works out of Saudi Arabia. “This photo was taken at 31,000 feet between Jeddah and Riyadh in a Saudia Airbus A321.” When he’s not in the air, he’s on the ground with a ’16 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and ’98 Wrangler TJ, “which has just about every mod going.”

So, where do you read Jp magazine? Well, if you read it in a unique or cool location, we want to see a photo of that—and don’t bother with a toilet photo, please. The photo should show you, the magazine, and the location, all in one. Email the photo and information about you to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Jp on Location.” Show and tell! Answer these questions for us in your email:

Your name

Where you’re from

Where the photo was taken

What you’re doing/why you’re at that location

Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

And 1,600 by 1,200 pixels, or around 2 megapixels (the original size from your phone/device). It probably goes without saying that your copy of Jp magazine should be seen with you in the photo.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp!Your broken parts or broken Jeep: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.Stuck/Flopped/Rollover: Send us your four-wheeling mess.Vintage and Military Jeep: We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather or even modern service.Jeep Road Trip: A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Follow this format:

Your name and your city/state:

Year/make/model of your Jeep/military Jeep:

Where the photo took place:

Describe what we are seeing in the photo/other info we may need to know:

Why the photo means a lot to you/lesson learned/your takeaway:

In addition to the words, here are the photo requirements:

-- JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

-- 1,600 by 1,200 pixels or around 2 megapixels (the original size from your phone/device).

-- No PDFs or other formats. We just can’t use them in the magazine. They won’t reprint.

-- Email the materials to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”

Where the Jeeps Are

