Jeep Rolls Out 2017 Wrangler Rubicon Recon Ahead of JL Debut

Edward A. Sanchez

Anticipation is running high on the upcoming JL Wrangler. However, the current JK is plenty popular and enjoys ample aftermarket support. So if you’re in the market for a Wrangler, now’s as good a time as ever to buy one. To keep enthusiast interest piqued on the current JK, Jeep has introduced yet another special edition in the Wrangler Rubicon Recon. While many of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) “special editions” consist mainly of decals, special paint jobs, and gloss-black wheels, the Recon actually includes some real hardware upgrades over a run-of-the-mill Wrangler Rubicon.

The front Dana 44 axle receives strengthened axle tubes with heavy-duty end forgings and heavy-duty cast front and rear differential covers. The unique rock rails are specially designed to accommodate 35-inch tires, a popular upgrade among JK enthusiasts. As with other Rubicons, the Recon features Jeep’s Rock-Trac transfer case with a 4:1 low-range. In addition to the axle and drivetrain upgrades, the Recon has a 1/2-inch lift, and 32-inch BFGoodrich KM tires, available body-color fender flares, a dual-vent Power Dome hood, and 17-inch low-gloss Granite Crystal painted alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Recon gets an eight-speaker audio system, black leather seats with an embroidered Rubicon logo, leather-wrapped steering wheel with red accent stitching, red accent netting on the door pockets, and red-accent seatbelts. All Recons also receive a dashboard plaque with information on the front and rear axles, front sway bar, transfer case, and tires. Additionally, the Electronic Vehicle Information Center (EVIC) displays oil pressure, transmission and coolant temperatures, digital speed, and individual tire pressures. The Recon will be available at Jeep dealers later this month, with prices starting at $40,140 for the two-door and $43,940 for the Unlimited model, including $995 destination.

Source: Jeep