Heresy: Murray Pfaff Builds Slammed Street Wrangler

There’s always that one guy. You know, the guy that refuses to go with the flow and goes totally off into left field and does something completely unorthodox and unexpected. Some would say even heretical. Few other brands and models are more steeped in tradition than the Jeep Wrangler. If you include the CJ and Willys MB, the model has a lineage nearly unbroken for more than 70 years. Even with all that history and heritage, that didn’t stop custom vehicle designer and builder Murray Pfaff, in partnership with Szott Auto Group of Michigan from taking a JK Wrangler, slamming it to the ground and putting 20-inch wheels and a supercharger on it. Ladies and gentlemen, witness Project Yeti.

Although Project Yeti may cause the Jeep faithful to rend their garments and take to the streets with torches and pitchforks, the idea of a street-oriented Jeep is nothing new. Jeep itself crossed that line back in 2006 with the Grand Cherokee SRT8. That model forsook any pretense of off-road capability for lots of horsepower and low-profile, grippy tires to be a beast on the street and track.

Project Yeti follows much the same formula with 20-inch Giovanna Austin wheels, Toyo Proxes ST street tires, Hellwig performance sway bars, a Skyjacker lowered suspension, high-performance Baer six-piston front brakes, and a Magnuson supercharger to pump the 3.6L Pentastar V-6 up to 400 hp.

While not exactly the direction we’d choose to go with a JK Wrangler, the finished project is not that bad looking. What do you think? Is this the unforgivable sin of Jeep building or would you consider rocking this street-bound Wrangler?

Source: Pfaff Designs