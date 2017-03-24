Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Courtesy of Manufacturers

1.

Jeep News & Rumors

•Our sister publication, Four Wheeler magazine, crowned the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk ’17 SUV of the Year.•All it takes is one bad lion to spoil the bunch—or in the case of the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru, India, two incidents of lion attacks. The park is now likely going to ban Jeeps and other small vehicles as the safari go-to rig and instead switch to buses, according to The Times of India.•There could be more than 400 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) dealerships coming to the U.S.•Is FCA going to discontinue the 5.7L Hemi next year?•FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne broke breakfast at the White House, where building “a strong manufacturing base in the United States is a common goal shared by FCA US,” according to a press announcement. Added Marchionne, “We look forward to working with President Trump and members of Congress to strengthen American manufacturing.”

2.

Industry News

•Pep Boys has acquired the Just Brakes repair/maintenance chain.•Bestop is the Official Truck & Jeep Outfitter of the 2017 ULTRA4 Racing season. Get the schedule here: ultra4racing.com/featured/ultra4-race-schedule •Weld and MOMO are hooking up to create a portfolio of products. You know them separately as primarily wheel companies.•Dana is planning to purchase the axle housing and driveshaft manufacturing ops from U.S. Manufacturing Corp.•The end of the AEV Brute Double Cab? Well, with Jeep’s own pickup coming, it was bound to happen. So, we thank AEV for scratching that itch until Jeep got its act together. Peruse aev-conversions.com for flashbacks (and other cool products).•Interested in buying a turbocharger business? Bosch and Mahle want someone to buy Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems, which launched in 2008.

3.

Photography: AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

Auto Graphs

•Fewer traffic fatalities happening in states that have legalized medical marijuana? A study by the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health found that states that passed the laws had an 11 percent reduction in traffic fatalities on average. Compared to states without the laws, that became a 26 percent lower rate. Read more at bit.ly/2lDEzqR •Autonomous Vehicles—Negotiating a Place on the Road is a study by the London School of Economics and Political Science Department of Psychological and Behavioral Science in cooperation with Goodyear Europe/Middle East/Africa on how drivers feel about interacting with self-drivers. Focus groups and online surveys gave us the answer: 26 percent said they were comfortable with using one, and 29 percent were good with driving alongside one; while 44 percent were uncomfortable, 41 percent uncomfortable, respectively. Check out the study here: bit.ly/2lJyklX •Forget autonomous cars—the flying cars are here! Flying-carmaker PAL-V has started selling its commercial models, the Liberty Pioneer and Liberty Sport (not to be confused with nearly half the Jeep-model names). Learn more at pal-v.com •The 2017 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety (the 14th edition) rates all states and the District of Columbia on “their progress toward adopting 15 basic traffic safety laws,” according to the org. Best states included Rhode Island, Delaware, and Oregon. Worst included South Dakota (only two laws), Arizona, Florida, and New Hampshire. Go to saferoads.org for the full list and more info.•Is the New York Police Department planning to upgrade to bulletproof windows for its patrol cars?•AB 32 Scoping Plan—that’s what’s been developed by California’s Air Resource Board on how the state will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. And it’s getting an update, which includes reducing these emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels in 2030.•Costco does it, and now Wal-Mart is: cars. Wal-Mart is teaming up with carsaver.com and will have kiosks at locations to allow customers to shop for, insure, and finance a vehicle, as well as make an appointment at local dealership. Carsaver.com has more info.•More than 63 million. According to carfax.com , that’s how many recalled vehicles are driving around today with unfixed safety recalls. That’s up 34 percent from 2016.

4.

2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

It’s a new Jeep, people! Mike Manley, the head of Jeep, even called this one “an array of beefed-up off-road components.” As you’d guess, it’s genetically linked to the Rubicon but with a front-axle upgrade—heavy-duty end (C) forging, HD cast front and rear diff covers, stronger tubing, and shorter rails—so that it can fit 35s. It has some familiar items: the part-time four-by electronic-locking front and rear Dana 44s, six-speed manual trans (you can get a five-speed auto, though), Rock-Trac T-case with 4:1 low, and standard 4.10s and Tru-Lok locking diffs. Crawl ratio is 73.1:1. The Jeep also has a 1/2-inch lift and new 17-inch aluminum wheels (with 32-inch BFG KM tires), a dual-vented Power Dome hood, a steel front bumper with removable end caps, and tow hooks front and rear—in red. In case you have a senior moment at any age, there’s a dash plaque with info on the axles, front sway bar, T-case, and tires. The Recon has an MSRP of $39,145 for the two-door, or get the Unlimited for $42,945.

5.

“Then there are two things that will cap the year off if we do them well. The first is the launch of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It’s a vehicle that I finally confirmed a year ago, but it’s something we’ve worked on for some time and I always love those specialist vehicles that take longer to work on just because of their nature. Finally, we’ll end the year with the next generation Wrangler—the icon of the brand; the underpinning of everything Jeep has stood for many years. The amount of work that has gone into that vehicle is enormous and the amount of interest from our customers is going to culminate into an exciting time. So we’ve actually got a very big year ahead of us.”—Jeep CEO, Mike Manley, to Digital Trends

6.

(As Seen on Jp’s Facebook Page)

7.

Instagram Watch

Instagram: @revolution_gear_and_axle

Instagram: @ironrockoffroad

Instagram: @jpmagazine



8.

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

Pennsylvania can get cold. Real cold. So you can’t blame Brian and Jen Woolover from Johnstown for getting out. Real out. They headed to St. Maarten. “We can’t be without Jeeps, so we did a Jeep and beach tour and got time to read my latest copy of Jp on the beach of Antigua.” He added, “It beats wrenching in the cold Pennsylvania winter.” Said vehicles are a ’98 XJ and ’02 WJ, as well as a ’57 3B.

Now, where do you read Jp? Well, if you read it in a unique or cool location, we want to see a photo of that—and don’t bother with a toilet photo, please. The photo should show you, the magazine, and the location, all in one. Email the photo and information about you to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Jp on Location.” Show and tell! Answer these questions for us in your email:

Your name

Where you’re from

Where the photo was taken

What you’re doing/why you’re at that location

Photo requirements are JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file and also 1,600 by 1,200 pixels, or around 2 megapixels (the original size from your phone/device). It probably goes without saying that your copy of Jp magazine should be seen with you in the photo.

9.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!Your broken parts or broken Jeep: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.Stuck/Flopped/Rollover: Send us your four-wheeling mess.Vintage and Military Jeep: We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.Jeep Road Trip: A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location—like the Travelocity gnome.

Follow this format:

Your name and your city/state:

Year/make/model of your Jeep/military Jeep:

Where the photo took place:

Describe what we are seeing in the photo/other info we may need to know:

Why the photo means a lot to you/lesson learned/your takeaway:



In addition to the words, here are the photo requirements:

--JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file.

--1,600 by 1,200 pixels (around 2 megapixels). The original size from your phone/device.

--No PDFs or other formats. We just can’t use them in the magazine. They won’t reprint.

--Email the materials to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”



10.

Where the Jeeps Are

Have an event? Let us know! Remember the magazine needs about four months of advance warning. Just follow these steps:Name of event:Date(s) of event:City/State of event:Name of venue (if applicable):Website for readers to learn more about your event:Why your event is cool in five words or less:Have a high-resolution photo from a previous event? Feel free to send it to us, and we might just include it.Send the info and photo to: jpeditor@jpmagazine.com Make your subject line “Where the Jeeps Are.”

Various Training Classes, including Getting Started Off-Road Driving, Tire Repair/Hi-Lift Mini Clinic

May 2017

California

4x4training.com



BFGoodrich JPTrex Black Hills Presented by TREKWERX

June 10-14, 2017

Deadwood, South Dakota

jptrexevents.com



The Great Willys Picnic, Show and Swap Meet

June 11, 2017

Kempton, Pennsylvania

Wanamaker, Kempton & Southern Railroad

cj3a.info/picnic/



Night Run

July 8, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com



Crawling for Down Syndrome Benefit Run

July 15, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com



Summer Off-Road 101 Course

July 22, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com

