Jeep Teases 2017 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts

Edward A. Sanchez

That time is upon us when Jeep enthusiasts from all corners of the country, and even the globe, prepare their rigs for the red rocks of Moab for the annual Easter Jeep Safari. One of the long-running traditions of the event, at least certainly over the last decade, is for the Jeep brand to show off concept models showcasing the imagination and enthusiasm of its designers and product developers. The concepts range from mildly accessorized production models to wild one-off customs. This year, based on two sneak peek teaser photos shared by Jeep, we know that at least two of the concepts will be Wrangler-based.

The first one, the Wrangler Quicksand concept, is based on a short-wheelbase, two-door Wrangler, and the other, the Wrangler Switchback, is based on the Wrangler Unlimited. We believe both models will be based on the current Wrangler JK. We don’t expect to see the next-generation JL Wrangler until the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show at the earliest and not likely at Moab until 2018 or later. Expect more details on these concepts in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, let the speculation begin: Will they be diesel-powered, Hemi-powered, Hellcat-powered, or Pentastar-powered? Will they have Dana 60 axles or a Warn winch? Stay tuned.

Source: Jeep