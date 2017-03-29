JL Jeep Wrangler Possibly Leaked in Forum

Edward A. Sanchez

It’s one of the most highly anticipated vehicles coming out within the next several years, and among the off-road enthusiast community, it is the most anticipated, bar none. Of course we’re talking about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL. Once the subject of much mystery and controversy, it’s now determined with near-complete certainty that it will remain body-on-frame and solid axle, as its decades of predecessors before it, and how the Wrangler’s legions of fans from coast to coast and around the world like it: simple, rugged, and easy to modify. Wrangler enthusiast forum JL Wrangler Forums posted a grainy image of what the original poster claims to be an accurate portrayal of the next-generation Wrangler.

The image is immediately recognizable as a Wrangler, with its upright, boxy profile, round headlights, and seven-slot vertical grille. Speaking of the grille, it does have more of a curve and taper to it, although hardly what anyone would consider “sleek.” As alluded to in snapshots in dealer meetings, the front turn signals appear to be horizontal LED strips on the fenders. The windshield appears to have more of a rearward rake than the JK, as well as a larger surface area. Surprisingly, it appears the windshield is hinged at the bottom, preserving the vestigial (but seldom used) folding feature.

Around back, the taillights are more integrated into the rear fenders than the “tacked on” appearance on the JK and older Wranglers and CJs. Although not obvious from the photos, it’s likely LED taillights will be standard or optional. Looking at these photos, it’s safe to say changes from JK to JL will be evolutionary, rather than revolutionary, and if you like the JK, you’ll probably like the JL. We expect to see the production JL Wrangler at the 2017 Los Angeles or 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums