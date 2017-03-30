Omix-ADA Hosts Second Annual Jeep Heritage Expo

Edward A. Sanchez

Omix-ADA, one of the largest and most recognized Jeep repair, restoration, and aftermarket accessory manufacturers, is hosting its second-annual Jeep Heritage Expo at its company headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia, this June. The company will offer the general public a rare sneak-peek behind the doors of its 230,000 square-foot facility where it designs, develops, warehouses, and distributes its products. The company also has a unique collection of more than 30 rare and historic Jeep models dating back to 1941, including a 1946 Willys Farm Jeep and 1959 Jeep FC-150.

Other attractions will include a Jeep Show & Shine area where attendees can showcase their personal vehicles, prize raffles, facility tours, a kid’s area, and food trucks. Admission for the event is free to the general public and will be held on June 3, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company’s headquarters at the address below:

Omix-ADA/Rugged Ridge

460 Horizon Dr.

Suwanee, GA 30024

Source: Omix-ADA