Richard "Rick" Jones, of Las Vegas, Nevada, is now getting his customized 2014 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport ready for their next big adventure! He was the lucky recipient of the bonus spot offered by Jeep for the 2nd annual Jp Dirt 'N Drive presented by Jeep. Congratulations Rick, the Jp staff welcomes you to the four-day, four-wheeling event with 100 fellow Jeepers. We will caravan through beautiful Southwestern landscapes on the scenic byways and dirt roads of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah during the 2017 Jp Dirt 'N Drive presented by Jeep.

Richard “Rick” Jones was the lucky recipient of the bonus spot offered by Jeep on the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep. Rick will be driving his 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport nicknamed “project second hand.” Most of the aftermarket parts used on the build are “used parts,” but the transformation has included Rubicon 44s, rockers, fenders, front and rear bumpers, and a 12,000-pound capacity winch.

The party will really begin Thursday, April 6th, at Sam’s Town Resort and Gambling Hall in Las Vegas with a Jeep show, swag bag stuffed full of goodies from our sponsors, super Jp loot, a meet-and-greet, and vendor displays so you can check out all the new products for your Jeep.

On Friday, April 7th, we will head out on the first leg of the three-day drive through the scenic and historic backcountry of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. We end up in Moab, Utah, on Sunday, April 9th, just in time for the 51st Annual Easter Jeep Safari. During the trip, 12 lucky participants will have their rigs photographed for full feature articles in Jp Magazine!

Remember to use the hashtag #jpdnd17 when sharing posts from the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep. You can follow along at fourwheeler.com/jp-magazine/, as well as through our social media channels facebook.com/jpmag/, twitter.com/jpmagazine, and instagram.com/jpmagazine/ to catch all the action during the Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep adventure as we explore backroads, byways, and trails between Las Vegas, Nevada, and Moab, Utah!