Wrangler Forum Releases New, Sharper JL Renderings

Edward A. Sanchez

Just yesterday, we showed you a set of grainy renderings from the JL Wrangler Forums. Today, we have more detailed renderings that show much greater detail of the vehicles. While these are highly detailed renderings, and not actual photographs, they give us our best look yet at the next-generation Wrangler.

In these shots, we can see more detail on the front lighting and that, at least on the higher trim levels, the JL will have not only LED strip running lights and turn signals but an LED “halo” in the headlights. At least in these renderings, the bumper-mounted fog lights appear to still be incandescent, but there’s a good chance the top-trim production models will have all-LED exterior lighting.

These renderings also show the vented front fender that we saw on the images yesterday, likely to increase airflow from under the hood. This is especially crucial for vehicles like the Wrangler, which can put a lot of stress on the engine and drivetrain at low speeds, when air is not moving at a high velocity through the radiator and undercarriage.

In terms of powertrain, it’s expected the 3.6L Pentastar V-6 will make an encore performance, with some enhancements to improve efficiency and emissions, as well as the 3.0L EcoDiesel V-6 as an option, and possibly a turbocharged I-4, likely in the 2.0L range, producing between 280-300 hp and possibly related to the engine offered in the base model Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio SUV. Most models will get an eight-speed automatic, with some models and engines getting a six-speed manual.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums