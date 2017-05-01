Dispatch: Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Courtesy of Manufacturers

Jeep News & Rumors

•One billion dollars. That’s what Fiat Chrysler is spending to modernize its Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan and Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio. Why? To build the new Jeep pickup, Jeep Wagoneer, and—yes, it’s back—the Grand Wagoneer.•And those two Wagoneers are likely to have body-on-frame construction.•Also, is the plan for the Toledo plant to churn out 300,000 Wranglers annually?•Expect the outgoing Wrangler and incoming Wrangler to be sold at the same time—briefly.•And you might plan on expecting the two models to possibly look identical on the outside.•The next Grand Cherokee looks like it will end up with the Alfa Romeo Giulia platform.•’17 Compass MK or ’17 Compass MP? Decisions.•Is K8 the designation of a three-row hybrid Jeep not coming to North America, but probably Asia (there first, at least)?•Five stars go to the ’17 Grand Cherokee, the highest number of star ratings NHTSA gives related to its crash tests.•India, the Compass is coming for you later this year.

Industry News

•We were sad to hear of the passing of off-road legend, Casey Folks, whose legacy will include founding the Best in the Desert racing series. He was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2012.•The General Tire Jeepspeed series in 2017 will be presented by KMC Wheels, and more than $50,000 and product awards are on tap. Learn more at jeepspeed.com •707hp Hellcat Hemi Wrangler? Check out dakota-customs.com •How can it be 80 years already? Well, it has been, and the aforementioned old man is Mopar, or how it hipster’d the words “motor parts” back in 1937.•XPEL is an official sponsor of the Jeep Jamboree USA. XPEL offers hi-po paint and headlamp protection film. You may also know of the company’s “self-healing” film. Read up at xpel.com , or check out the Jamboree’s schedule at jeepjamboreeusa.com

Auto Graphs

•“Puffing”? You might be doing it without knowing it. A bunch of states have made it illegal to puff, aka leave your vehicle running and unlocked (like to warm it up on a cold day before you drive it), according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which made PSAs about the subject, including this one at youtu.be/29SgMBcYeNA •While you’re spending time not working and instead watching videos, also check out the one the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation made to help Pennsylvanians deal with driving the new roundabouts: youtube.com/pennsylvaniadot •Senate Bill 995: It’s now legal to operate autonomous vehicles on Michigan roads that were previously just for testing done by manufacturers.•The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has a stat that ought to freak you out: If you miss one or two hours of the recommended seven hours of sleep over a 24-hour period, the risk of being involved in a crash doubles.•Voluntary guidelines from NHTSA have been drafted for helping with driver distraction, which include hinting to manufacturers to add specific features related to this problem, such as pairing the portable device to the vehicle’s infotainment system. You can read about the phases of the process at bit.ly/2kStRNS •New national monuments in the U.S. are Bears Ears, which will protect more than a million acres in southeast Utah, and Gold Butte, which will preserve about 300,000 in southwest Nevada.•Bummer: The Walter P. Chrysler Museum near Detroit has closed. It opened in 1999 and had about 65 vehicles (and other historical items), which will hopefully end up at Fiat Chrysler locales.

“Police In Burlington Co. Searching For Naked, Hairy Man In Jeep”—Contender for best headline in 2017, courtesy of CBS Philadelphia

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today issued a notice of violation to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and FCA US LLC (collectively FCA) for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act for installing and failing to disclose engine management software in light-duty model year 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3.0 liter diesel engines sold in the United States. The undisclosed software results in increased emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from the vehicles. The allegations cover roughly 104,000 vehicles. EPA is working in coordination with the California Air Resources Board (CARB), which has also issued a notice of violation to FCA. EPA and CARB have both initiated investigations based on FCA’s alleged actions.”—Statement from the EPA, regarding Fiat Chrysler and about having potentially Volkswagen’d

(As Seen on Jp's Facebook Page)

Instagram Watch

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

The million-dollar (not really) question? Where do you read Jp? Bill Wilson from Albertville, Alabama, said the truck bay is his late-night reading spot at the firehouse on Redstone Arsenal. This was taken during his 48-hour shift. “The chair I'm sitting in is an aircraft ejection seat,” he says.

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

Where the Jeeps Are

