Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Jeep News & Rumors

•OK, do not rush to the panic room when we tell you that Jeep is delaying its long-awaited pickup. Again. The plan now is for later in 2019, and rumor is it will reuse a name that’s already been in the Jeep family. Any guesses?•Which vehicle scored the lowest 5-Year Cost to Own award from Kelley Blue Book in the midsize SUV/crossover category? If you guessed a Jeep, then you’re reading the right magazine. Specifically, it was the ’17 Wrangler Unlimited. The award considers brands/vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs for the first five years of ownership. View the complete list here: bit.ly/2kndjtc •Do you think there could be anything legit to the squawk about GM buying Jeep (or all of Fiat Chrysler, more pointedly)? Wait, stop laughing: Fiat Chrysler really does want to Netflix and merge with someone.•Limited-edition Desert Hawk is in the UK in Renegade form.•Jeep came in second in the 2017 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. And we mean second from last place. Oh, Jeep. The study took a look at problems reported by owners over a 12-month period. The number of problems per 100 vehicles equaled where the dependability factored in. For perspective, Lexus topped the list for dependability with 110 problems per 100 vehicles. Jeep had 209, which wasn’t as bad as the DFL, Fiat, with 298. See the winners and losers here: bit.ly/2mQdliQ. •The Compass now has access to more than 90 authentic Mopar accessories.

Industry News

•The 14th annual Truck and Jeep Fest presented by 4 Wheel Parts is going on through August 2017 in select states. You’ll find custom Jeeps, product demos, discounts and giveaways, and tons of stuff to buy onsite. Get the details here: bit.ly/2o8gJ8i •Most admired tiremaker? It’s Goodyear for the fifth year in a row, according to Fortune magazine. The Most Admired List is: “The definitive report card on corporate reputations,” according to the rag. This includes innovation, social responsibility, management quality, and financial soundness. Goodyear ranked No. 1 in the motor vehicle parts category, and ranked high in several other categories as well. See the list here: for.tn/2ktsght •Jeep Jamboree USA’s official navigation partner is Magellan. That’s two years in a row. Go to jeepjamboreeusa.com for event info.•The exclusive tire of the Nitro Circus Live U.S. tour is Yokohama. Go to nitrocircus.com for tour dates.•Hey, Yokohama again: Yokohama Rubber, which is the parent of Yokohama Tire, turned 100 in 2017.•Tire Rack’s Street Survival teen driving program is all about teaching skills—including maneuvers and maintenance—and 2017 will mark the 15th year and 1000th school. Get the scoop at streetsurvival.org •90 years in 2017? Prestone.•Stage 8 has a new website with more product info and eye candy: stage8.com •Westin Automotive had also redesigned its Internet of things: westinautomotive.com

Auto Graphs

•In our last issue of Jp, we brought you the lion edition of Safaris Gone Bad. This time, it’s pachyderm versus people. According to the Daily Mail, the locale of an incident was Kruger National Park in South Africa, where an elephant chased a tourist vehicle more than 1.5 miles. Just saying…the uprising has begun.•Great news if you live in Los Angeles. If it feels like you spend all your time sitting in traffic, it’s because you are. The INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard ranked traffic congestion in 1,064 cities and 38 countries globally, and LA topped the list with “drivers spending 104 hours in congestion in 2016 during peak time periods.” Moscow was next, followed by New York, San Francisco, and Bogota, Columbia. Check it out here: inrix.com/scorecard/ •The 2017 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety has to do with states lacking or exceling at safety laws. The best states are defined as having “11 to 15 laws including both primary enforcement seat belt laws, or 9 or more laws including both primary enforcement seat belt laws and an all-rider helmet law.” The best was Rhode Island with 12. The worst was South Dakota with two laws. Get the scoop here: saferoads.org/roadmaps/ •From sharetrails.org : “National Conservation and Recreation groups today unveiled innovative joint recommendations in support of sustainable recreation management practices across nearly 250 million acres of national public lands. Recognizing their shared values and commitment to the collaborative process, The Wilderness Society (TWS) and BlueRibbon Coalition/ sharetrails.org (BRC) are encouraging and supporting the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in its efforts to conduct and complete comprehensive travel and transportation management planning for all of its units.”•You can thank AAA for this fun fact to unload during lulls in conversation: Over the past five years, U.S. drivers coughed up $15.4 billion (with a B) in rust repairs from de-icing stuff, like salts and solutions.•Guess what might next be used to replace the petroleum-based filler in tires? Think food waste, such as tomatoes. Researchers at Ohio State University may have stumbled upon a way to turn eggshells and tomato peels into replacements for carbon black. Read what they’re up to here: bit.ly/2nAZADb

“It became important to get rid of this Jeep. The town is going to be moving sand off of the east side of the Ballston Beach parking lot and, once the pavement is uncovered, removing pavement and restoring the sand.”—Emily Beebe, assistant health and conservation agent in Truro, where a Jeep Wagoneer had been buried under a sand dune in Cape Cod for 40 years. And for many of those years, the owner and town had tried to figure out how to remove it from the shed that housed it, according to the Boston Globe. It had been covered by a sand dune that had shifted due to winds and tides (Check out the pic here: bit.ly/2nhm7l7)

“This is really going to change a lot for me.”—19-year-old Derrick Taylor, according to newsday.com, who had been walking 10 miles to work for his job at UPS. A group of his coworkers pooled their money together to buy him a Jeep Cherokee

Reader Quote Without Story*

(As Seen on Jp’s Facebook Page)

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

This pic came from Richard Major of Gouldsboro, Pennsylvania, taken in Philadelphia at the cancer center at Temple University Hospital. "Getting chemo treatment, waiting for bone marrow transplant to put this in remission and get back to wheeling." You are in our thoughts, Richard! See you on the trails again—soon!

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!Your broken parts or broken Jeep: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn't happen.Stuck/Flopped/Rollover: Send us your four-wheeling mess.Vintage and Military Jeep: We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather or even modern service.Jeep Road Trip: A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Where the Jeeps Are

5th Annual Jeep Spring Fling at CAVA Winery

May 6, 2017

Hamburg, New Jersey

springflingcava.com



Adopt-a-Trail Work Day, trail maintenance

May 6, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com



Blue Mountain Jeep Alliance Jeep Fun Fest

May 20, 2017

Hamburg, Pennsylvania

Hamburg Field House

bmja.org



North American XJ Association Reno Run

May 26-29, 2017

Carson City, Nevada

naxja.org



Grand Mesa Jeep Club Rock Junction and Rocky Mountain Off-Road Expo

May 31-June 3, 2017

Grand Junction, Colorado

gmjc.org



Various Training Classes, including Wilderness First Aid, OAUSA Summer Fest/Field Day, Getting Started Off-Road Driving, Starting Rockcrawling

June 2017

California

4x4training.com



Willys Jeep Rally

June 2-3, 2017

College Corner, Ohio

Huston Woods Lodge

mw-willysjeep.com



Mountain Havoc

June 2-4, 2017

Purcell Trench Ranch

North Idaho

mountain-mafia.com



North American XJ Association NACFest

June 22-24, 2017

Longmire Meadow Campground

Naches, Washington

naxja.org



North American XJ Association Cherokee Crawl

July 7-8, 2017

Black Mountain Off Road Park

Harlan, Kentucky

naxja.org



North American Outlaw 4 Ultimate Shootout

July 21-23, 2017

Purcell Trench Ranch

North Idaho

mountain-mafia.com



Summer Off-Road 101 Course

July 22, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com



North American XJ Association ColoradoFest

July 23-30, 2017

Buena Vista, Colorado

naxja.org



OnDemand This Month

Catch these shows on Motor Trend OnDemand.

May 26

LIVE! Pirelli World Challenge, Lime Rock Park

Auto Mundial

Motorsport Mundial

The Racing Line - Episode 13

May 27

LIVE! Pirelli World Challenge, Lime Rock Park

May 28

LIVE! Nurburgring 24 Hour, Nurburgring

May 29

British Touring Cars Championship, Thruxton

Real Road Racing, Northwest 200

Ignition - Episode 175

June 1

Roadkill Garage - Episode 17

June 2

Auto Mundial

Motorsport Mundial

June 4

LIVE! Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup, Zolder

June 5

British Rally Championship, Scottish Rally

Mobil 1 The Grid

June 6

Dirt Every Day - Episode 65

June 7

European Historics Sports And Classic Car Events, Spa Classic

GP Confidential

June 8

Hot Rod Garage - Episode 53

June 9

Auto Mundial

Motorsport Mundial

June 11

LIVE! Adac GT Masters, Red Bull Ring, Austria

LIVE! TCR International Series, Austria

June 12

British Touring Cars Championship, Oulton Park

Ignition - Episode 176

June 13

The Racing Line - Episode 8

The House Of Muscle - Episode 8

June 15

Tour European Rally, Transylvania Rally

June 16

LIVE! Virgin Australia Supercars, Darwin Triple Crown

Auto Mundial

Motorsport Mundial

June 17

LIVE! DTM Championship, Hungaroring

LIVE! GT3 Le Mans Cup, Le Mans

LIVE! Virgin Australia Supercars, Darwin Triple Crown

June 18

LIVE! FIA Formula 3 Championship, Budapest

June 19

Mobil 1 The Grid

Engine Masters - Episode 23

June 20

Shannon Nationals, Phillip Island

June 21

GP Confidential

Head 2 Head - Episode 91