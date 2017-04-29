Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•The redo of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer we’ve all been awaiting? Not happening.•The redo of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer we’ve all been awaiting? Coming soon.•The $100,000-plus new Grand Wagoneer is apparently no longer a sure thing. The luxo three-rower could be too expensive to build and have no target audience, or Fiat Chrysler might just be taking their time to do it right, delaying as needed. Or, whatever other option is behind curtain No. 3.•”The breakdown of the jeep [sic] in the midst of adoring crowds chanting ‘Long live Fidel!’ was symbolic of the dual nature of Castro’s Cuba. While his legacy inspires fierce adulation by many of the nation’s citizens, others continue to grumble about Cuba’s autocratic government, inefficient bureaucracy, and stagnant economy,” wrote foxnews.com , regarding the “Russian-made jeep [sic]” carrying Fidel Castro’s ashes and how it broke down on the way to the burial site.•Off-road racer, Andy Cohen, passed away at age 52. According to a piece in SEMA eNews, he sold a race car to buy a Jeep CJ-7 and opened a small off-road repair shop called 4 Wheel Drive Wizard. Throughout the decades, he became a respected fabricator and builder. There’s a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/teamohana

Industry News

•Rancho is the official sponsor of the ’17 Jeep Jamboree USA. This means Jamboree participants will be eligible for Rancho product giveaways, contests, and more. Find a Jeep Jamboree USA event near you (or, even better, not near you) at jeepjamboreeusa.com •Truck Accessories Group has acquired SnugTop.•Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes just reached its 150th year of doing automotive paint and coatings.•New from Sears Auto Center and DieHard? Maintenance plans. The DieHard Edge is 36 months/45,000 miles (whichever comes first) of covered maintenance with three available plans: basic, premium, and elite. The DieHard 360º Vehicle Assessment is a 120-point inspection at a Sears Auto Center. Learn more at searsauto.com •Quaker State’s ’16 Best in Class Challenge has named a grand-prize winner: Red Jackets from Jordan Vocational in Georgia. This was a six-week education program, starring high school auto shops across the nation. The team scored a $2,500 credit at AutoZone, a custom tool kit, and the chance to sell their vehicle at a Barrett-Jackson auction, with the money kicking back to the school. Challenges included tuning, customizing, and restoring.

Auto Graphs

•Looks like diesel vehicles may be banned in Paris, Mexico City, Madrid, and Athens. Target date is 2025.•The must-have automotive technology in 2017? Ask autotrader.com, and these are some of the things you’ll hear: adaptive suspension, electric drivetrain, apps that remind you about service and oil changes, and autonomous safety features. Naturally, self-driving anything made the list.•While on the subject of most wanted, the National Transportation Safety Board has created its 2017-2018 Most Wanted List of transportation issues it most wants to see improve. These include reducing fatigue-related accidents, eliminating distractions, and ending alcohol and other drug impairment in transportation.•Low-clearances bridges on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx and Grand Central Parkway in Queens in New York City now have a $4.8-million over-height detection system that’ll alert too-tall vehicles, such as commercial trucks and tractor trailers, that they could smack into the bridges. Infrared beams do the detecting, and then a message is posted on an electronic sign and also sent to the Joint Traffic Management Center for police assistance.•Legislation in Michigan now allows for the testing of autonomous vehicles on the state’s roads. “Michigan is the automotive capital of the world,” said Governor Rick Snyder. “By allowing the testing of automated, driverless cars today, we will stay at the forefront in automotive technological advances that will make driving safer and more efficient in the future.”•Ohio has its eyes on the prize: leadership in smart mobility. And so, it’s investing $15 million to build an advanced technology along its Smart Mobility Corridor, a 35-mile section of U.S. Route 33, for autonomous and connected vehicles.•Google has renamed its self-driving vehicle venture Waymo, which stands for “a new way forward in mobility,” according to CEO John Karfcik. It was formerly the Google self-driving car project.•BlackBerry’s got an autonomous-vehicle research spot in Canada.

“The other day I created a post in the hopes of bringing awareness to Drinking and Driving and in doing so I suggested that I would be playing Nickelback in the back of my cruiser for those that made the ill advised decision to Drink and Drive and had been apprehended for the same.”—Facebook post by Canada’s Kensington Police Service

“I was accused of making light of Drinking and Driving. I was stunned by that. I, as a police officer, and as EVERY police officer before me, know too well the catastrophic devastation drinking behind the wheel can create…At no point will any of us make light of Drinking and Driving…The message being heard was no longer Don’t Drink and Drive and in its wake was a group of guys and their families left wondering why they were the global butt of a joke that they had not deserved. And for that I am sorry. I am sorry to Chad, Ryan, Mike and Daniel. Not as just members of Nickelback, but more importantly as fellow Canadians.”—Apology post by Canada’s Kensington Police Service, and an apology to Nickelback, apparently required in this time of political correctness

You Can't Flirt in an Uber

Uber legal eagles released guidelines for what will and will not work for Uber drivers and riders. Like: “Don’t touch or flirt with other people in the car. As a reminder, Uber has a no sex rule. There’s no sexual conduct between drivers and riders, no matter what.” Also, “Please leave your guns at home.” And you can void your right to use an Uber if you damage the driver’s car or phone, “intentionally spilling food or drink, smoking, or vomiting due to excessive alcohol consumption.”

Look—a Reader Sent This

“The JK Wrangler is now available in India! These billboards went up in New Delhi recently. There are also billboards around town for the Grand Cherokee.”—Shrinka Agrawal, Jp reader

(As Seen on Jp's Facebook Page)

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

Where the Jeeps Are

