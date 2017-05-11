2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Interior Revealed!

Edward A. Sanchez

Photographers: Brian Williams

We don’t have to tell you that the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL is one of the most anticipated SUVs coming out within the next few years. The standard-bearer of the brand is the bread-and-butter of a huge segment of the aftermarket and far and away the top choice for off-road enthusiasts among new models. We’ve already established that the exterior is going to be an evolutionary step from the JK, retaining most of its signature styling cues, while subtly tweaking certain details. The interior shows relatively more extensive changes. However, nothing we find is especially shocking or controversial.

The last major interior refresh the JK received was in 2011, in which the blocky, hard plastic dash was overhauled with a more sculpted design. In some regards, the JL interior is a move back to a more angular theme, with a relatively flat dash punctuated by raised round HVAC vents and a raised rectangular Uconnect display. Lower on the console, we see an horizontal array for the HVAC controls, the traditional location for the power window switches, as well as multiple connectivity options, including USB and 12-volt. This particular example appears to be equipped with a manual transmission, assuring hardcore Jeepers that a row-your-own option is still available.

What do you think? Did Jeep totally fumble on the new JL interior, or is it a natural and expected evolution of the JK’s interior design?