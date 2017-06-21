Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•You might get confused by headlines claiming that the Toyota Land Cruiser is the world’s fastest SUV ever, while at the same time Jeep is claiming the ’18 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the most powerful and quickest SUV ever. The Trackhawk hits 0–60 in 3.5 seconds and makes 707 horses. That Toyota? It’s the custom 2,000hp Land Speed Cruiser. So, we call it a Jeep win.

•Big-deal alert: The ’17 Jeep Grand Cherokee snagged Japan’s Eco-Car tax break for buyers. The Grand in question has an improved 3.6L V-6 and also got a four-star emissions rating in Japan. This Jeep is only the second gas-powered, American-made vehicle to qualify. What was No. 1? Funny you should ask: a Jeep. The ’16 Cherokee Trailhawk, precisely.

•The Jurassic Park Motor Pool—it’s a thing. According to the Facebook page, it’s “a club for owners and enthusiasts of [replica] Jurassic Park vehicles.” And: “Here at the Motor Pool we wish to bring together the multitude of vehicle owners, owners to be, and enthusiasts who just love the Jeeps, Explorers, Mercedes, and more from the films.” Check it out at http://bit.ly/2qQTccA.

•Give birth to a baby in a Jeep Patriot? Finally, a use for the Jeep Patriot. Detroit Free Press reported that Jeff Hudson and Natalie Raymond did just that in their Jeep Patriot. They named the baby Cole. We’d have gone with the name Jeep Patriot. Or Jeep Liberty—which the previously mentioned newspaper (you would think a newspaper in Detroit could get that right)—also called the aforementioned Jeep. Get the scoop on how they saved Baby Jeep’s life: http://on.freep.com/2rBOdhj.

•The new Jeep Wrangler could have six engines for us to choose from?

•Limited-edition ’17 Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited Winter? Inspired by winter athletes? Yeah. http://bit.ly/2rW5YnW.

Mopar One Pack is a street-legal one-stop factory-installed accessory package for the Wrangler Rubicon, which includes a 2-inch lift kit, rollbar, and bigger rolling stock. It’s for Europe. And the Spanish market. And maybe others. For now.

•While we’re talking about Europe and Spain, let’s also add France, Germany, Ireland, South Africa, Switzerland, and maybe others—check out the new myBrand platform for owners via Mopar’s site to get special content and promotions and the ability to book online and more.

•The ’18 or ’19 or ’20 Wrangler (whatever they finally decide) will have fully removable doors? Auxiliary buttons in the center stack? Trackpad-style buttons on the steering wheel?

•And another question: Hybrid-electric Jeeps from Fiat Chrysler are actively moving forward?

•Look, it’s a ’65 CJ Tuxedo Park on the Dan Kruse Classics auction block, and it comes with a DVD of the Elvis Presley movie, Tickle Me. Um, why? Because the Jeep was driven by Elvis in the flick. As we went to press, it was listed as “No Reserve Flat 12 Collection.” Check it out here: http://bit.ly/2rj7OmC.

•Winner, winner: Performance Utility of Texas? The ’17 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Activity Vehicle of Texas? ’17 Jeep Compass. Says who? Texas Auto Writers Association.

•More winner, winner: The Official Winter Vehicle of England title goes to…’17 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, thanks to the New England Motor Press Association’s seventh annual competition, a state that obviously needs a contest like this.

•Classiccars.com looked over the paperwork and found out what its most searched vehicles were in 2016. The Ford Mustang was the most searched overall, but a state-by-state analysis revealed that Jeep won Pennsylvania: http://bit.ly/2qjVmiq.

Industry News

•There’s a new player in Silicon Valley—Continental opened the Silicon Valley Research and Development Center to work on innovative tech related to mobility.

•Driveline-parts company Randys has acquired Zumbrota Bearing and Gear.

•As we went to press, BFGoodrich was accepting applications for its ’17 Outstanding Trails program. You can read more about the annual naming of the clubs to be named for receiving grants for trail preservation at garage.bfgoodrichtires.com.

•The next-gen Firestone Destination M/T2 tire for 4x4s is available, and it has a new tread compound and design.

•The host of the second annual Jeep Heritage Expo? Omix-Ada. All proceeds? Donated to the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.

•Meanwhile, it looked like Valvoline was able to raise about $40,000 for the Lexington Habitat for Humanity via its Valvoline Community Celebration in May 2017.

•LINE-X has a new corporate headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama. The facility is 60,000 square feet and has offices as well as two spray booths, a section for product testing, and more.

Auto Graphs

•AAA studied people…or at least how people voted and ranked stuff in a study. One thing was, more than 30 million Americans say they want to make an electric vehicle their next vehicle of choice.

•We turn to the U.S. Census Bureau to learn a fact about license plates. Specifically, that New York was the first state that required them—starting in 1901—when there were approximately 15,000 (but likely fewer) vehicles in the whole U.S.

•If you have a baby—or puppy, really—you’ll likely appreciate a new cot that Ford of Spain has developed. It’s called Max Motor Dreams and attempts to replicate the motion and engine noise of a vehicle to help soothe a baby—or puppy, really—rather than a parent having to drive their actual vehicle around in circles until the baby—or puppy, really—falls asleep. An app would allow for recording lights and other noises to use along with the rest of the trickery. Here: fordmaxmotordreams.com.

•Looks like the Bureau of Land Management has opened up close to 7 miles of trails in Recapture Canyon in San Juan County, Utah, which removes a ban placed in 2007. ATVs and fullsize vehicles will once again have access to particular sections.

•650 horses? That’s what the Lamborghini Urus SUV will make?

•Could it be that the pollution from diesel vehicles on a global scale is 50 percent higher than what government lab tests claimed? This is according to work published in a journal called Nature: http://go.nature.com/2rUJd4I.

“We need to be very careful that we don’t start unrealistic dreams about consolidation as we are on our way to achieve historically important results and a debt-free position. We are not at a point of time to discuss any alliance."

—Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, in a speech to investors, according to The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2rjlfTH). Rumors are swirling over possible mergers or the company brands being sold off.

Part 1: Fiat Chrysler Applies for Diesel Emissions Certification

Fiat Chrysler has filed for diesel vehicle emissions certification for ’17 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models. Said the automaker in a statement on May 19, 2017: “The filing is the result of many months of close collaboration between FCA US and EPA and CARB, including extensive testing of the vehicles, to clarify issues related to the company’s emissions control technology. With the permission of EPA and CARB, FCA US intends to install the same modified emissions software in 2014–2016 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles. FCA US believes this will address the agencies’ concerns regarding the emissions software calibrations in those vehicles.”

Part 2: EPA and CARB file Civil Lawsuit Over Jeep and Ram Diesels

If you read that other news item, “Fiat Chrysler Applies for Diesel Emissions Certification,” it’s now time to check out this excerpt from a statement the automaker released on May 23, 2017, regarding a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department over said diesel vehicles:

“FCA US has been working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for many months, including extensive testing of the vehicles, to clarify issues related to the Company’s emissions control technology in model-year (MY) 2014–2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles.

FCA US is currently reviewing the complaint, but is disappointed that the DOJ-ENRD has chosen to file this lawsuit. The Company intends to defend itself vigorously, particularly against any claims that the Company engaged in any deliberate scheme to install defeat devices to cheat U.S. emissions tests.”

Mopar Opens New Parts Distribution Center

Nowadays, we want stuff delivered faster than you can say “delivered faster,” and that’s a goal for the new Mopar Parts Distribution Center that opened in Winchester, Virginia. It’s a 400,000-square-foot ode to parts and more parts, and will deal with distribution of more than 50,000 of ’em to more than 200 Fiat Chrysler dealerships (mainly the Mid-Atlantic ones). Mopar is due to open another center in the U.S. in 2017.

