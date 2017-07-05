Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•The on-again, off-again rumor is on again: Jeep and Ram could be breaking off from Fiat Chrysler.•Fiat Chrysler Canada saw its highest monthly sales in May 2017. How high? Doesn’t matter—just know that it’s the highest in the company’s 92 years of living and breathing.•AutoPacific’s 21st annual Vehicle Satisfaction Awards ranked vehicles based on owner satisfaction. The Jeep Grand Cherokee won for midsize SUV. The complete list can be found at http://bit.ly/2sQ0wHl •The first official Jeep Compass made in India came off the assembly line.•Australia is going to be getting the Jeep pickup, too?•The Windsor Jeep Club’s 4th annual Jeep Jam Poker Run raised almost $15,000 for local brain-injury-survivor programs.•American University’s Kogod School of Business put out its ’17 Made in America Auto Index ( http://bit.ly/2rxj23o ), which pointed to “what percentage of your vehicle’s value contributes to the overall well-being of the U.S. economy.” Jeep took position No. 4 with the Wrangler Rubicon, Unlimited Big Bear, Limited Sport, and Sport. The Cherokee came in 8th, while 15th and 16th went to the Compass and Patriot/Grand Cherokee, respectively. The Grand Cherokee SRT was 31st and the Renegade found itself at 54th.•Jeeps were the star of the latest heist—an auto-theft ring featuring 150 Jeep Wranglers and a biker gang called Hooligans. The bad guys created duplicate keys and also used hacked computer codes.

Industry News

•General Tire has partnered with Tread Lightly! to support trail protection. GT has also renewed its partnership with Best in the Desert race series, including the gig of Official Tire.•Michelin has developed the “Visionary Concept.” It’s a three-parter: “A wheel with no air”; “A tread with a very distinctive feature: It can be ‘replenished’ by a 3D printer”; and, “It communicates with your vehicle…you can be informed of wear on your tread and program a tread reprint.”•4 Wheel Parts gave the Off-Road Business Association (ORBA) $30,872 for its Round Up fundraising initiative.•Goodyear scored a spot on the “Fortune 500,” the list Fortune magazine creates each year to rank U.S. companies by sales. Goodyear was at No. 184.•When Omix-ADA hosted Jeeps for its second annual Jeep Heritage Expo, proceeds from the day were donated to Habitat for Humanity in Atlanta, Georgia. We’ve learned it was a grand total of $3,800.•Yokohama is giving away a custom ’17 Ram 2500 Power Wagon. OK, there’s a catch: You have to enter the sweepstakes as well as win the sweepstakes. The truck is the grand prize in the Yokohama Nitro Circus “Get Trucked Up Truck Giveaway” that’s running through October 15, 2017. Go here for the deets: yokohamatire.com/trucked up •Miller Electric and Hobart have been upgraded in their quality certification.•The Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame has a new partner: aFe.

Auto Graphs

•A car vending machine? Yes, it has happened in Singapore. Autobahn Motors has a 15-story showroom, and if you use the touch screen to pick out a car, it will be retrieved and will arrive to you on the ground floor in a mere minute or two. This vending machine dispenses Ferraris, Lambos, and Bentleys. Check it out here: facebook.com/autobahnsg •Your Waze now has something called Voice Recorder, which allows you to record your own voice and give yourself nav directions.•Is Germany falling madly in love with the electric car?•And is Munich falling madly in love with the idea of banning diesel because of pollution?•Related: Queen Mary University of London did a study ( http://bit.ly/2sji0e8 ) and learned that particulate matter mainly from diesel road vehicles increases heart issues, such as attack and failure and death.•Looking for a new vehicle? Watch out for rising sticker prices and interest rates.•Amazon’s global domination continues: It intends to sell cars online. Starting in Europe.•GM is another automaker facing allegations of diesel-related emissions issues and has released a statement: “These claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves. The Duramax diesel Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra comply with all U.S. EPA and CARB emissions regulations.”•AAA studied engine oil and said what it learned was that synthetic oil was 50 percent better at engine protection than conventional oil. Autolist.com did some surveying: Over half the vehicle owners surveyed who were under 40 will buy a used vehicle next.•Fiat Chrysler’s 2017 Drive for Design contest had three high schoolers win awards for their interpretation of what the design of Dodge vehicles will be in 30 years. Among the prizes were two weeks at a summer automotive-design course. Learn more at http://prn.to/2sMl3wK

“When we made the proposal, we were ready to implement the fix immediately. Now it depends on them. We are talking to them—we think we have a viable solution.”

—Fiat Chrysler head Sergio Marchionne, according to Reuters, regarding the allegations surrounding Fiat Chrysler’s diesel vehicles and supposed software used to cheat emissions controls, and how the automaker had suggested a software update as part of certifying the ’17 models

Vic Edelbrock Jr., 1936–2017

The automotive industry has lost a legend. Vic Edelbrock Jr. passed away at age 80. Vic Jr. had taken over the family business following the death of his father, Vic Sr., in 1962, when the company had only 10 employees, and Vic Jr. was just 26 years old. The company gained fame for its small-block Chevy manifold, but grew to offer a variety of performance products. You can read what our sister mag Hot Rod had to say about him here: http://bit.ly/2sjyG5a

Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle

If you’re in the UK, get yourself a limited-edition Night Eagle version of the Jeep Wrangler. But hurry, because Jeep’s making only 66 of them. The Night Eagle will feature a 2.8L diesel, a five-speed, and it’s your pick of Xtreme Purple, Alpine White, or Solid Black skin. It will have Night Eagle-specific decals, 18-inch black wheels, a body-colored grille, black fuel door, and other unique eye stimulation.

Vehicle Color Trends for 2017–2018

BASF has charted its Automotive Color Trends report for 2017–2018, which found that the most popular colors in North America are Undercurrent Blue, Abyss, and Cabocho. That last one is like a turquoise, and is named after an uncut yet shiny stone. Learn more here: http://bit.ly/2sjw3Ay

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

Zeb Farmer of Silverton, Oregon—where do you read Jp Magazine? “I’m reading an issue of Jp in Tuktoyaktuk NWT, and it was -26 degrees Fahrenheit as I read this issue. Yes, Jp is Arctic-rated! We left on April 1, 2017, to drive the Dempster Highway up to Inuvik and on up to Tuktoyaktuk over the famous ice road. This being the last year of the ice road, I had to bring Jp along for the ride. Unfortunately, I was not able to bring my ’92 YJ on this journey.” Zeb said they did 6,082 miles in just 15 days (in his Ford F-350).

We Need Your Stuck or Broken or Military Jeep!

We want your Jeep for our Sideways department! Here are ways you can get your Jeep in in Jp Magazine!Your broken parts or broken Jeep: Did you have an epic snap, blow-up, or breakage? How about an insane trail repair? Photo or it didn’t happen.Stuck/Flopped/Rollover: Send us your four-wheeling mess.Vintage and Military Jeep: We like old-timey and military things, like with your father or grandfather, or even modern service.Jeep Road Trip: A photo from your best road trip that took place in a Jeep. The Jeep needs to be in the photo in a landmark location. Like the Travelocity gnome.

Where the Jeeps Are

Badlands Off Road Adventures

Various Training Classes, including Getting Started Off-Road Driving, OAUSA Borrego Fest, and Death Valley Adventure

September 2017

California

4x4training.com

Adopt-A-Trail Work Day

September 9, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com

Fall Off-Road 101 Course

September 23, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com

Off Road Consulting Woodland Adventure

October 28-29, 2017

Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, Rausch Creek Off Road Park and Weiser State Forest

Coal Township, Pennsylvania

http://bit.ly/2eKorgQ

