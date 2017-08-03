Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•J.D. Power. More ratings. This time, the 2017 U.S. Initial Quality Study, which focuses on problems experienced by owners in the first 90 days of ownership, per 100 vehicles. Jeep didn’t end up leading any of its segments in highest ranking. It also wasn’t a highly ranked brand. Didn’t show up under plant quality awards either. But it did beat out Subaru, Audi, Mazda, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Volvo, Jaguar, and Fiat when it came to bottom-of-the-list rankings. See the full list here: bit.ly/2s3wSd8 •The ’18 Jeep Wrangler: Can’t get enough already? Quadratec has already launched a page dedicated to the new JL that’s still on the DL. You’ll find info about how it’s likely to be outfitted as a production model (Diesel engine? Power soft top? Glass panel?), design info, drivetrain presumptions, and much more. The JL page is at bit.ly/2vfVEK3 •Winner of “Strangely Named Event”: The Jeep Compass Recalculating Tour. It was a chance for European Jeep fans to check out the new Compass before it hit dealerships, and it traveled from Vienna and Berlin to Valencia and Italy. Oh, the automaker explained itself though: “The tour is themed around Jeep’s new ‘Recalculating’ TV campaign, which shows that anyone’s road through life can take the most surprising turns—a concept that perfectly sums up the adventurous spirit at the heart of every Jeep and the core values that have shaped the all-new Compass.”•$52,800—in U.S. currency—is the starting price for a new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon in the U.K.? Autotrader.com has turned 20, so what better way to celebrate itself than with a list of the “top 10 most-searched cars on the site and compared the current versions to their 20-year-old former selves.” Got that? The Jeep Wrangler made the grade.•Jeep is keeping its global partnership with the World Surf League.

Industry News

•Quadratec has added soft top products from MasterTop to its artillery.•Hankook Tire is renewing its partnership with Disabled American Veterans (DAV), which provides free services to veterans, and has also started Hankook Heroes to honor American veterans. Go to hankookheroes.com for more.•Wilwood has done a voluntary recall of some of its master cylinders. Go here to check yours: bit.ly/2tdk711 •Pirelli is in a three-year partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team.•Over at Pro-MECH ( pro-mech.us ), there’s a four-week tech training program called TechSpedite. That’s right, four weeks. It’s intensive training.•CURT Group is acquiring United Welding Services, for its storage and truck accessories. And in case you noticed that, yes—CURT has added “Group” to its formal name.•Federal-Mogul has a gear store at buyfmgear.com . You’ll find shirts, hats, and other things, including for the Champion brand.•New partners? Hella and ZF, to focus together on sensor tech, like radar systems and front cameras.•Yokohama has teamed up with Horsepower Adventures. Yokohama is the Official Tire for the off-road-driving experiences in the Baja peninsula. Check it out at horsepoweradventures.com

Auto Graphs

•Sounds like France is going to get rid of gas and diesel vehicles by 2040. Watch for electric and hybrids to be among the acceptably correct (and only) choices.•Also getting rid of engines? Volvo. Seems that by 2019, the automaker is going electric-centric.•Did you drive around looking for a parking spot today? INRIX did a study of the big cities and learned that Americans are spending 17 hours a year looking for parking, which equates to $345 per driver in fuel and emissions. Or…$73 billion a year.•There’s a new limited-edition Ram: The ’18 Tungsten, a luxo-luxo version of the pickup. It’ll start at $55,120.•Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer Bob “Weatherman” Steinberger has passed away. He was well known for providing recovery services in desert races and radio relay at Baja races.•#goals—and in the case of Pizza Hut, the goal is to hire 3,000 new delivery drivers per month through 2017.•Ford is behind the name GoBike, a bike-share deal launched in the San Francisco, East Bay, and San Jose, California, areas. By the end of 2018, the plan is for there to be 546 stations and 7,000 bikes.•Is the future going to be tire-wear warnings? And in the form of printed sensors? Electrical engineers at Duke University think so, having created a cheap, printable sensor that utilizes metallic carbon nanotubes to keep an eye on tread depth.•The Wienermobile has now spawned the Wienermini, Wiener Rover, Wiener cycle, and Wienerdrone.•The 2017 Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report figured out the cities with the safest drivers. So, where? Kansas City. Right behind them was Brownsville in Texas. You can check out the other cities at prn.to/2sSQW5I

“When hagfish become stressed, they secrete a slime, which can be seen in the photos on the vehicles and on the highway, police said.”

—From an article on washingtonpost.com about a truck that overturned and had been hauling eels

The Most Stolen Vehicles—Are Jeeps On the List?

Short answer: Yes, Jeeps. Long answer: The National Insurance Crime Bureau does an annual list called Hot Wheels, which reveals the 10 most stolen vehicles in the U.S., based on info given from law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center. In 2016, the ’00 Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee were the 10th most stolen vehicles.

Jeeps are Cheap to Insure

When it comes to learning which are the least expensive vehicles to insure, we turn to insure.com , which pulled quotes, punched numbers, and sorted out the mess so that you (and we) didn’t have to. The top 10 was riddled with Jeeps—the Renegade Sport came in at No. 2, while the Wrangler Black Bear took third. The Compass snagged 5th, while the Cherokee Sport and Patriot Sport found themselves at 7th and 8th, respectively. In fact, insure.com said Jeep set a brand record by taking over 50 percent of the top 10 spots. You can see the also-rans here: bit.ly/1BQVAPQ

How American-Made is Your Jeep?

Cars.com released its annual American-Made Index (AMI), which analyzed assembly/domestic-parts content. Ranked at No. 2? The ’17 Jeep Cherokee. And in the No. 1 spot? Jeep again—the ’17 Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited. Said cars.com : “Their domestic-parts content were among the highest figures cars.com observed in this year’s AMI: 74 percent for the Wrangler, 75 percent for the Wrangler Unlimited, and 70 percent for the Cherokee. All engines and nearly all transmissions for the Wrangler and Cherokee hail from the U.S. The Wrangler is assembled in Toledo, Ohio; the Cherokee also was built in Toledo until April 2017, when production moved to Belvidere, Illinois.” See the complete list here: bit.ly/2tEpcyR

In 2017, Sierra Trek Turned 50 Years Old

Back in 1964, a small group of four-wheelers came up with the idea of creating a fundraising event for the newly formed California Association of 4WD Clubs. It would need to be a first-rate venue similar to the then-famous Jeepers Jamboree on the Rubicon. The chosen route was a long-abandoned wagon road from Cisco Grove, California (near Truckee), to the shores of Meadow Lake and the 1860’s mining camp of Summit City. The event was called Sierra Trek, and it would become one of the West’s premier destinations for family fun, great food, and some of the best trails in the country. And in 2017, the Sierra Trek turned 50 years old! Check out photos, recaps, and history, plus watch for news about the 2018 event, at cal4whcom/events/sierra-trek

Where Do You Read Jp Magazine?

Where the Jeeps Are

Niagara Jeep Fest 2017

September 16, 2017

Antique Flea Market property

Vineland Station, Ontario, Canada

facebook.com/jeepfestniagara



Badlands Off Road Adventures

Various Training Classes, including Getting Started Off-Road Driving, OAUSA Borrego Fest, and Death Valley Adventure

October 2017

California

4x4training.com



Creepy Crawl Halloween Event

October 21, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com



Off Road Consulting Woodland Adventure

October 27-29, 2017

Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, Rausch Creek Off Road Park and Weiser State Forest

Coal Township, Pennsylvania

http://bit.ly/2eKorgQ



