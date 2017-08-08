Jeep Reveals Pricing for 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Jered Korfhage

Jeep enthusiasts who value power and on-road handling in addition to the brand’s trademark off-road capabilities have been drawn to the Grand Cherokee models for years. In response to this demand, Jeep claims the new 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the “most powerful and quickest SUV ever.”

Customers can order the Trackhawk beginning August 10, starting at $85,900. When compared to other vehicles in the class like the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5M, and Mercedes-AMG GLE63, which all carry six-figure price tags, we were impressed with Jeep’s commitment to delivering more horsepower for the money. The Trackhawk is also a step up from the previous Grand Cherokee SRT model, trading a $20k price increase for optimized handling and more speed and horsepower.

These improvements come from the Trackhawk’s supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine (the same unit used in Dodge's Hellcat products), which delivers 707 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. Jeep thoroughly impressed us, stuffing the horsepower of a Charger into their trademark luxury SUV. The new powerhouse is combined with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and upgraded driveline components engineered to cope with the increased torque output.

These new features keep the Trackhawk content on the highway and the dragstrip, where it boasts a commendable 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds and an 11.6-second quarter-mile, topping out at 180 mph. The high-performance, yellow-calipered Brembo brakes bring the Trackhawk from 60-to-0 in just 114 feet.

Jeep upholds the versatility of the Grand Cherokee name with the Quadra-Trac on-demand four-wheel-drive system, limited-slip rear differential, and a single-speed active transfer case. Additionally, the Selec-Track system allows the driver to configure and select from five dynamic modes (Auto, Sport, Track, Tow, and Snow) controlling vehicle response to changing conditions as they navigate from the racetrack to the ski slopes.

Along with its aggressive performance, the Trackhawk is restyled to look as mean as it sounds. The body rides one inch lower than non-SRT Grand Cherokees on the Bilstein adaptive damping suspension. Fog lights were replaced with vents to improve air flow, and the hood was re-sculpted to incorporate dual heat extractors, all improving performance while contributing to the vehicle’s visual appeal. Smaller details include black chrome quad exhaust tips and a “supercharged” badge adorning both front doors.

Interior features like the soft-touch leather materials, carbon fiber accents, and 7-inch driver information display instrument cluster maintain the luxurious feel while offering comfort and customization of the Jeep’s performance settings.