Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

1.

Jeep News & Rumors

•Italian resorts gained the Jeep Renegade as a go-to “999” emergency vehicle during the summer of 2017. A bunch of Jeep SUVs have been converted to emergency and rescue rigs all over Italy. In fact, in 2016, the Carabinieri Italian police force added the Renegade. In honor of all this, Jeep UK put together this accompanying neato graph of the who/what/where/when of Jeep first responders.•The all-new Jeep Wrangler’s diesel won’t show up until 2019?•And that Wrangler will have an option for full-time four-wheel drive?•And a more robust tie rod and control arms, and new Dana axles?•Remember when those hackers famously remotely hacked a ’14 Jeep Cherokee and next thing you knew, there was a recall and software upgrade? GM has now hired those hackers as software engineers for its Cruise Automation autonomous arm.•Kelley Blue Book’s Most Awarded Cars of 2017 and Most Awarded Brands of 2017? Jeep made it, but can you guess on to which list? The Wrangler ranked No. 3 as one of the most lauded vehicles. And it ranked No. 8 as part of the best-brands list. So, the answer is, both lists. Lists: bit.ly/2vU6Oa6 •Jeep Job Swap is apparently a thing. American polo player, Nic Roldan, did a Freaky Friday job switcheroo with Olympic medalist (and Jeep ambassador), William Fox-Pitt, allowing William to attend a competition . Make sense of it via the video here: bit.ly/2utlwWd

2.

Industry News

•Happy 25th, Baja Designs…25 years of off-road lighting and accessories. There’s a video if you’d rather spend your moment of silence honoring the company by way of a moment of non-silence: bit.ly/2vuzDrm •Hercules Tires has a new website that now includes tire ratings for comparos, and loads of rubber info. Check it out at herculestire.com •Rugged Radios built the Rugged General, a ’16 Polaris General UTV made to look like a Willys Jeep, thanks to a Willys-style front end, lift kit, KC HiLites, and other odds and ends. The Rugged Radio team said, “and from 50 feet, most people will think this is a modified old jeep.” Get the full scoop here: bit.ly/2hSKloD

3.

Auto Graphs

•The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to reopen the 75,000-acre Clear Creek Management Area in San Benito and Fresno counties in California for off-road use. The bill also protects another 21,000 acres of BLM land near Clear Creek.•More positive land-use news: The St. John’s Rock ORV Trail and Campground in Garrett County, Maryland, has opened. It’s in the Savage River State Forest.•Mercedes-Benz has gone to the pickup side. The X-Class is a global pickup (by “global” it probably means “never for the U.S.”) with a push for off-road capability as well as the usual M-B–vehicle performance.•Another new pickup has come in the form of the all-electric truck from Bollinger Motors. Battery range could be as far as 200 miles, depending on which battery pack is purchased.•Two notes related to Lyft: 1. It now has an autonomous-car division. 2. It now has Taco Mode. The partnership with Taco Bell meant a feature within the Lyft app to stop at Taco Bell on the way to the destination. It’s being tested in small doses, but in 2018, expect full Taco Mode.•States most lenient on DUIs? If you ask WalletHub, Arizona is the strictest, while South Dakota is the least. According to the study, Arizona has long jail terms. Find your state here: bit.ly/2bfLS4S •Looking to do some adventure travel in a vehicle? How about in Utah, experiencing Moab and trails like Hells Revenge? Or maybe Namibia, where you can see Africa and its sand dunes? The only catch? These adventures are part of the Land Rover Experience, not a Jeep event. Hint, hint, hint, hint, Jeep.•An SUV from Ferrari is actually on the table.•A survey by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that a lot of backseat passengers don’t bother wearing a seatbelt because they think sitting there is safer. Also learned that 35- to 54-year-olds were most guilty of that thought process.•We can definitely get behind this: Park ’N Fly Houston has kicked off the Texas Sized Parking Spaces program, offering custom parking spaces for larger trucks and SUVs.•According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the very first national car advertisement happened in July 1898 in Scientific American magazine for Winton Motor Carriage. The headline read, “Dispense with a Horse.”•The metro area most affected by auto recalls? Pittsburgh, according to repairpal.com and this study: bit.ly/2uyoGnz . They like the Chevys there.•Look to Mazda to bring about the first commercial gas engine with compression ignition. It will be SKYACTIV-X, coming in 2019.

4.

“There Has Been a Bizarre Plunge in Jeep Sales in America”

—Headline on thestreet.com, which Fiat Chrysler said was expected as a result of shifting Jeep assembly plants

5.

“FCA US LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., announced today that it has received a certificate of conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a conditional executive order from the Air Resources Board (ARB) of the State of California, permitting the production and sale of FCA US 2017 model-year light-duty Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel engines.

The agencies’ approval was the product of several months of collaboration between FCA US and the EPA and ARB to address the agencies’ concerns with respect to the diesel emissions control technologies employed on earlier model-year versions of these vehicles. The 2017 updates include modified emissions software calibrations, with no required hardware changes, and FCA US expects that the modified calibrations will have no effect on the stated fuel economy or the performance of these vehicles.”

—Statement from Fiat Chrysler, July 28, 2017

6.

Moke America Brings Moke the British

Moke America has brought a Brit classic to the U.S. What began as a British military vehicle might more recently be recognizable as the go-to wheels on fancy islands like St. Barts. The U.S. Moke will be longer and wider body-wise, and larger wheel-wise, plus the windshield was raised for visibility. The U.S. is getting the clearly-not-a-Jeep-to-the-trained-eye Moke as straight-up gas or electric versions. Prices will start at $15,975 for the e-Moke and $24,000 for the regular Moke.

7.

What an ’18 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Will Cost You

Wondering whether you can afford the new ’18 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, featuring a 6.2L V-8 attached to an eight-speed auto trans, all making for an eye-buggin’ 707 horses and 645 lb-ft of torque, 0-60 of 3.5 seconds, and 11.6-second quarter-mile time, earning it the title—from Jeep—of “most powerful and quickest SUV ever”? The MSRP will start at $85,900; so now decide your answer.

8.

10.

Where the Jeeps Are

Have an event? Let us know!

27th Annual Chile Challenge

October 11-14, 2017

Caballo Lake State Park, Riverside Campground Pavilion

Sierra County, New Mexico

chilechallenge.org

Badlands Off Road Adventures

Various Training Classes, including Getting Started Off-Road Driving, and Thanksgiving Adventure

November 2017

California

4x4training.com

Kansas Krawl event and competition

November 4, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com



Veteran’s Day Appreciation Day

November 11-12, 2017

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park

Mapleton, Kansas

ksrockspark.com



