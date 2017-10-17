2018 Winter 4x4 Jamboree St George Utah

Traci Clark

While some of the country has already had their first taste of winter, others are still enjoying the warm autumn days. Fast-forward to January when we all have our sights set on seeing the bitter cold come to an end. So why not head out to Hurricane, Utah, and get a little sand between your tire treads? Winter 4x4 Jamboree is a great way to escape the cabin fever and enjoy the red rock trails and sand dunes of Sand Hollow.

The 2018 Winter 4x4 Jamboree will be held January 18th, 19th, and 20th. Registration for the event will be online and opens on November 13, 2017 at 8 AM. Trails will have limited group sizes to ensure everyone has an enjoyable experience. The more technical trails are limited to groups of 10 vehicles and the easier trails limited to 25 vehicles. Don’t worry folks. With 30-plus trails available daily, and staggered departure times for popular trails, there will be enough room for everyone. Please note that this event is not open to UTVs, SXSs, or ATVs. However, there are trails for all skill levels of drivers, and there are several trail options for the stock 4x4.

The 4th annual event kicks off Thursday January 18th starting with trail runs, the evening events include a 4x4 Rodeo at the Washington County Fairgrounds Complex (headquarters for the event), and everyone is encouraged to attend. Friday after the trails is the Vendor Fiesta complete with live music. Saturday evening is a catered dinner for all registered participants and their families, and the big raffle! Winter 4x4 Jamboree is managed by the Desert Roads And Trails Society (Desert R.A.T.S.), a Utah registered non-profit organization. The event uses volunteers from Desert R.A.T.S., St. George Jeepers and Utah Public Lands Alliance (UPLA). All proceeds from the event are donated to UPLA, U4WD, and Blue Ribbon Coalition in support of Utah Land Use initiatives. Let’s help them reach their goal of a $40,000 donation to help keep our trails open! Details about the event and registration information can be found at www.winter4x4jamboree.com.