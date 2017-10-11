Jeep News and Jeep Rumors

Tori Tellem

Jeep News & Rumors

•Milestone alert: The 6,000,000th vehicle has been made at the FCA Jefferson North Assembly Plant. It was a ’16 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 75th anniversary edition. In case you didn’t know it and why would you until now, this plant is 24 years old.

•The new Wrangler will be an auto transmission only?

•An axle-manufacturing plant is headed for the Toledo location formerly known as the Jeep Parkway Plant. The axle-maker? Dana.

•“We’ve just launched a wide-body styling package for the Jeep Wrangler, and we’re looking for that car to take over where the Defender finished,” said a spokesperson for Chelsea Truck Company, according to Fox News.

•The Renegade has been in production in Brazil for a year now. 60,000-plus have been sold there.

•World Class Manufacturing award, silver status? That would be Toledo Assembly, where the Wrangler, Wrangler Unlimited, and Cherokee are assembled.

•Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year: The ’16 Grand Cherokee 75th Anniversary Edition as deemed at the 22nd Annual Mudfest, hosted by the Northwest Automotive Press Association. It also won the Family Utility class. The Wrangler 75th scored a win in the Extreme Capability class.

•Here’s a goal we guess someone had to have in life: Jeep is now the first automaker to drive up and back an Olympic-standard whitewater-rafting course. A Renegade Trailhawk and Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller took to Cardiff’s International White Water Centre.

•It’s better than it sounds. The Jeep brand won “Most Improved” from the Auto Express 2016 Driver Power Survey. The Grand Cherokee took 9th position in the “Top 10 Best Cars to Own.” This is a UK-based award.

Industry News

•Dana held an axle giveaway called “Ultimate Dana 44 What’s the Diff” at the 2015 SEMA Show as well as at 2016 King of the Hammers and the 2016 Easter Jeep Safari. Steve Egbert, Steve Kline, and Randy Wright all won a Dana 44 front axle and a choice of gear ratio.

•Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia has scored the Environmental Excellence Gold Award from the Virginia Water Environment Association, and the bronze Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award.

•Kumho Tire has opened its first manufacturing plant in the U.S. The locale is Macon, Georgia.

•ACDelco has reached its 100th birthday. The company was originally called United Motors Corp.

•There’s a new Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) coming. It’ll be more than 400,000 square feet and will open in Winchester, Virginia.

Auto Graphs

•Not a Jeep: There’s a raffle going on that could land you a fully loaded ’17 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition. Special Olympics Texas has a partner in Toyota, a cosponsor of the organization, so head over to sotx.org/toyota and nab a ticket. You have until December 2, 2016 (or when they sell $250,000 worth of ’em).

•Uber claims it knows when your phone battery is low and has found that people are willing to pay more to book a ride in this situation—as in, you’re more likely to pay a surge price over the normal rate if your phone is about to die.

•How is the original The Fast and the Furious already 15 years old?

•Enterprise, National Car Rental, and Alamo are now in Ecuador.

•Border Recapping? That would be the name of Michelin Americas Truck Tires new retread place in El Paso, Texas.

•The Popular Mechanics Best Truck award for 2016 Automotive Excellence went to Ram.

•Expect Nissan to take a $2 billion, 34 percent controlling stake in … Mitsubishi.

•Usage-based insurance—which takes real-time telemetrics info about your driving ability and accesses risk—is growing as a trend, and IHS Automotive thinks it’s due to have 142 million subscribers by 2023. In 2015, it was at nearly 12 million.

•Berkeley Lab researchers figured out that in 2015, roof racks nationwide were the consumers of 100 million gallons of gas. The paper that was published in Energy Policy was called “Fuel Consumption Impacts of Auto Roof Racks.”

Quote Without Story

“Text and drive.”—A billboard in Toronto posted by Wathan Funeral Home. (It was, in reality, a PSA to not text and drive.)

Quote Without Story 2

“Tinder for cars.”—The announcement that compared Wyper, a swipeable app for buying and selling vehicles, to Tinder, the swipeable app for human hookups.

Reader Quote Without Story*

Instagram Watch

A Jeep First: Trans-America Trail

The Warrior Jeep Team is set to pilot the first Jeep on the Trans-America Trail in one trip, which starts in North Carolina and ends in southwestern Oregon. This team started up in 2015 as an effort to support Special Operations U.S. troops who had been wounded or died in combat, and to raise awareness for the vets and their families who may not be receiving government benefits. There are vets from a variety of military branches staffing the Warrior Jeep Team. The Jeep that does this deed will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and Fisher House.

