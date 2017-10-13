Jeep News and Rumors

Tori Tellem

•Mike Manley, the head of Jeep and Ram, has been named No. 1 in the Auto Express Brit List’s most influential British executives in the global car industry, present day. Wrote Auto Express, “But when Manley started out, he couldn’t have been further from the car business. His first job after completing an engineering degree was working for a company at Hammersmith Hospital in London, designing wall brackets but also making a great deal of tea.”

•C-SUV: The internal codename for the Compass/Patriot replacement.

•If you wondered about Jeep and Olympic men’s basketball’s Paul George pairing up in the summer, it was to plug the special-edition Jeeps, and “the commercials purposefully include African-American and Hispanic stories to speak to the Jeep community around the world,” an FCA spokesperson told Automotive News.

•The Jeep Cherokee Overland has launched in the UK.

•Madison Ekern, 18, a star soccer player at Whitney Young High School in Chicago, was given the keys to a new ’16 Jeep Wrangler. But it wasn’t for kicking—she won a drawing, thanks to her countless hours of volunteer work in her community, serving meals to the needy. “It’s just so important to try and help out and do whatever you can,” she told CBS Chicago.

•The Kogod 2016 Made in America Auto Index is all about figuring out how much of your vehicle’s value contributes to the U.S. economy and auto industry, taking in to consideration things like profit margin and R&D location. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited ranked 6th, with 80 1/2 percent, while the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SRT were 8th at 78 1/2 percent and 12th at 75 percent, respectively. The rest of the Jeep lineup ranked in the neighborhood of 73 to 38 percent (that low one was the Renegade).

Industry News

•Napa Filters turned 50 in 2016. What you may not know is the filters were the first NAPA-branded product sold in NAPA Auto Parts stores.

•Bestop has a new engineering and R&D operation in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It’s for OEM and aftermarket applications, notably for its work with Jeep Wranglers. •Goodyear has some cool #TBT and #FBF T-shirts, thanks to a collaboration with Lucky Brand. They feature real Goodyear graphics from back in the day. You can get them at Lucky Brand stores or luckybrand.com.

•Federal-Mogul Motorsports has a free online video game called Wagner Brake Rate that is a competition (avoiding obstacles) while also a brake education (brake wear and brake pads). Head to wagnerbrake.com to play.

Auto Graphs

•Seems that Ontario, Canada, might be investing in autonomous vehicles, to the tune of around $65 million (Canadian coinage).

•Nissan has developed the automotive world’s first solid oxide fuel cell system that runs on bioethanol electric power.

•The Evening Standard reported on a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology (who knew?) in which scientists noted that people with “chronic exposure” to diesel-engine NO2 were more likely to begin developing “liver spots” on their faces.

•Are we going to have 21 million autonomous cars in the world by 2035? IHS Automotive forecasts that answer to be yes. Or at least “some level of autonomy.”

•The luxo versions of the ’17 Ford Super Duty HD—King Ranch and Premium—will now have the option of a nicer-than-base vinyl flooring. •So, Norway is going to ban gas vehicles by 2025?

•Mopar Custom Shop is the brains behind the ’16 Ram Rebel, the “first limited-edition Mopar-modified vehicle designed for the truck segment,” as Ram is boasting. Only 500 will be produced, and they will feature things like cat-back exhaust, cold-air intake, and a makeover that steers it somewhat away from its 1500 crew cab 4x4 look.

•Hate those busy intersections that make turning left or entering the flow of traffic a pain in the thing at your back? Waze has created a feature called Difficult Intersections that will route you away from what it has determined headache-y. As we went to press, it was available only for Los Angeles drivers.

•GM is working with the Navy to use automotive-type fuel cell tech for unmanned underwater drones.

Quote Without Story

“Jeep is America’s only real sports car.”—Enzo Ferrari, as quoted in the new book The Last American CEO, according to Automotive News.

Quote Without Story

“To be honest with you, I’m delighted in the way it’s turning out, not just from a styling point of view, but from an overall point of what Wrangler stands for, I’m very pleased. We’ve made a large number of changes in terms of fuel economy, both enablers in terms of weight, with the aero[dynamics] of Wrangler, because at the end of the day, it needs to be recognized as Wrangler. With weight [reductions] and a number of changes that we’ve made, you’re going to see that we’ve really pushed that vehicle forward in terms of fuel economy.”—Mike Manley, head of Jeep, about the coming-in-early-2017 new Wrangler, according to Automotive News.

Reader Quote Without Story*

Worst Cities for Vehicle Theft

It’s that time of year—the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) recap of the previous year and all its bad news about vehicle theft. Hey, California, job well done. You got 8 of the top 10 locations. The Hot Spots report looks at data from the National Crime Information Center for the nation’s metropolitan statistical areas. NICB does point out that “an area with a much smaller population and a moderate number of thefts can—and often does—have a higher theft rate than an area with a much more significant vehicle theft problem and a larger population to absorb it.”

Coming in first place was Modesto, California, which ranked 5th in 2014. Albuquerque jumped from 12th to 2nd place in 2015. Rounding out the top 10 were Bakersfield, Salinas, San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, and Stockton-Lodi in Cali. Pueblo, Colorado came in 7th (it was 24th in 2014), and Merced in California was 8th (21st in 2014). And rounding out the list were Cali’s Merced, Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, and Vallejo-Fairfield.

